USWNT vs. Netherlands Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Game for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Quick Answer: You can watch USWNT vs. Netherlands for free by getting a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream. But, if you plan on watching more Women’s World Cup games this year, we recommend getting a VPN to access free tournament livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
The United States Women’s National Team is up for their second group stage game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
On Friday, USWNT reminded the world why they’re back-to-back reigning champions with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam. But, on Wednesday, they’ll face a much tougher opponent: No. 9-seeded Netherlands. After the Netherlands, USWNT will be left with Portugal (No. 21) as their final group stage opponent.
If you’re still figuring out how to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands online tomorrow, read on. Below is a quick guide on where to stream the soccer match online, including a couple of ways to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands for free.
Note: Also be sure to watch the 2023 Leagues Cup, happening right now between MLS and Liga MX.
Watch USWNT vs. Netherlands for Free With a VPN
If you have a VPN, you can stream USWNT vs. Netherlands for free through the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
Don’t have a VPN? We highly recommend signing up for one, as it will let you watch free livestreams of every Women’s World Cup game, including USWNT vs. Netherlands. VPNs (virtual private networks) let you virtually relocate your device to another region, unlocking content that’s normally geo-restricted in your physical location — such as the Women’s World Cup livestreams offered to U.K. viewers.
Buy ExpressVPN $12.95
Editor’s picks
ExpressVPN and NordVPN are two of our favorite VPNs, offering fast, secure service with a reasonable price tag. Both cost $13 a month (less if you pay for multiple months upfront) and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Once you’re signed up for ExpressVPN or NordVPN, set your location to the U.K, sign up for a free BBC iPlayer or ITVX account, and enjoy a free USWNT vs. Netherlands livestream.
How to Watch USWNT vs. Netherlands Online (U.S. Livestreams)
Don’t want to use a VPN? You can also stream USWNT vs. Netherlands online using a live TV streaming service, as the match is being broadcast on FOX. Below are some of our favorite live TV streaming services that carry FOX in their channel lineups.
Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream
Also Consider: fuboTV
Most Affordable: Sling
1. Stream USWNT vs. Netherlands on DirecTV Stream
Our favorite live TV streaming service for sports is DirecTV Stream, which you can use to watch every Women’s World Cup game online. You’ll need the service’s Choice package, which starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $89.99 a month for three months. After that, the price goes up to $99.99 a month.
2. Stream USWNT vs. Netherlands on fuboTV
Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands online is fuboTV. To access FOX livestreams on fuboTV you’ll just need the service’s Pro plan (fuboTV’s most affordable plan), which starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $74.99 a month after that.
Related
3. Stream USWNT vs. Netherlands on Sling
A more affordable live TV streaming service is Sling. The Sling Blue package gets you 42 channels — including FOX for a USWNT vs. Netherlands livestream — and costs just $45 a month ($22.50 for your first month).
USWNT vs. Netherlands Start Time
USWNT vs. Netherlands kicks off Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
USWNT vs. Netherlands Prediction, Odds
As back-to-back reigning champions (and the team with the most Women’s World Cup titles) USWNT will be the favorite against any team they play. But, the Netherlands are a force to be reckoned with — especially compared to USWNT’s first opponent, Vietnam, who were playing their first-ever World Cup game.
This leaves USWNT with a slight edge of -145 against the Netherlands’ +260. In other words, this should be an exciting match.
2023 Women’s World Cup Schedule
Here’s the full schedule for the rest of the group stage games in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, including broadcast information (times in ET). All the above streaming options will work for these other games as well as USWNT vs. Netherlands.
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica — 1 a.m. on FS1
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia — 3:30 a.m, on FS1
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland — 8 a.m. on FS1
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands — 9 p.m. on FOX
Trending
Thursday, July 27
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam — 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1
Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa — 8 p.m. on FS1
Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark — 4:30 a.m. on FS1
Group D: China vs. Haiti — 7 a.m. on FS1
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy — 3:30 a.m. on FS1
Group F: France vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica — 8:30 a.m. on FOX
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco — 12:30 a.m. on FOX
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia — 5:30 a.m. on FS1
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group B: Canada vs. Australia — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group D: China vs. England — 7 a.m. on FOX
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark — 7 a.m. on FS1
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 3 a.m. on FOX
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy — 3 a.m. on FS1
Group F: Panama vs. France — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FS1
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 6 a.m. on FOX
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia — 6 a.m. on FS1
More News
-
The Hottest Men's Shorts We're Wearing This Summer
- Cool calves
- By
-
-
Take a Break from Average Joes With These 14 Energizing Coffee Alternatives
- KICK THE CAFFEINE
- By
-
-