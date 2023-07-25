USWNT vs. Netherlands Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Game for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch USWNT vs. Netherlands for free by getting a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream. But, if you plan on watching more Women’s World Cup games this year, we recommend getting a VPN to access free tournament livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

The United States Women’s National Team is up for their second group stage game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

On Friday, USWNT reminded the world why they’re back-to-back reigning champions with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam. But, on Wednesday, they’ll face a much tougher opponent: No. 9-seeded Netherlands. After the Netherlands, USWNT will be left with Portugal (No. 21) as their final group stage opponent.

If you’re still figuring out how to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands online tomorrow, read on. Below is a quick guide on where to stream the soccer match online, including a couple of ways to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands for free.

Watch USWNT vs. Netherlands for Free With a VPN

If you have a VPN, you can stream USWNT vs. Netherlands for free through the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

Don’t have a VPN? We highly recommend signing up for one, as it will let you watch free livestreams of every Women’s World Cup game, including USWNT vs. Netherlands. VPNs (virtual private networks) let you virtually relocate your device to another region, unlocking content that’s normally geo-restricted in your physical location — such as the Women’s World Cup livestreams offered to U.K. viewers.

ExpressVPN and NordVPN are two of our favorite VPNs, offering fast, secure service with a reasonable price tag. Both cost $13 a month (less if you pay for multiple months upfront) and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’re signed up for ExpressVPN or NordVPN, set your location to the U.K, sign up for a free BBC iPlayer or ITVX account, and enjoy a free USWNT vs. Netherlands livestream.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Netherlands Online (U.S. Livestreams)

Don’t want to use a VPN? You can also stream USWNT vs. Netherlands online using a live TV streaming service, as the match is being broadcast on FOX. Below are some of our favorite live TV streaming services that carry FOX in their channel lineups.

1. Stream USWNT vs. Netherlands on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite live TV streaming service for sports is DirecTV Stream, which you can use to watch every Women’s World Cup game online. You’ll need the service’s Choice package, which starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $89.99 a month for three months. After that, the price goes up to $99.99 a month.

2. Stream USWNT vs. Netherlands on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch USWNT vs. Netherlands online is fuboTV. To access FOX livestreams on fuboTV you’ll just need the service’s Pro plan (fuboTV’s most affordable plan), which starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $74.99 a month after that. Related

3. Stream USWNT vs. Netherlands on Sling

A more affordable live TV streaming service is Sling. The Sling Blue package gets you 42 channels — including FOX for a USWNT vs. Netherlands livestream — and costs just $45 a month ($22.50 for your first month).

USWNT vs. Netherlands Start Time

USWNT vs. Netherlands kicks off Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

USWNT vs. Netherlands Prediction, Odds

As back-to-back reigning champions (and the team with the most Women’s World Cup titles) USWNT will be the favorite against any team they play. But, the Netherlands are a force to be reckoned with — especially compared to USWNT’s first opponent, Vietnam, who were playing their first-ever World Cup game.

This leaves USWNT with a slight edge of -145 against the Netherlands’ +260. In other words, this should be an exciting match.

2023 Women’s World Cup Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the rest of the group stage games in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, including broadcast information (times in ET). All the above streaming options will work for these other games as well as USWNT vs. Netherlands.

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica — 1 a.m. on FS1

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia — 3:30 a.m, on FS1

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland — 8 a.m. on FS1

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands — 9 p.m. on FOX

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa — 8 p.m. on FS1

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark — 4:30 a.m. on FS1

Group D: China vs. Haiti — 7 a.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy — 3:30 a.m. on FS1

Group F: France vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica — 8:30 a.m. on FOX

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco — 12:30 a.m. on FOX

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia — 5:30 a.m. on FS1

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group B: Canada vs. Australia — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria — 6 a.m. on FS1

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group D: China vs. England — 7 a.m. on FOX

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark — 7 a.m. on FS1

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden — 3 a.m. on FOX

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy — 3 a.m. on FS1

Group F: Panama vs. France — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil — 6 a.m. on FS1

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany — 6 a.m. on FOX

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia — 6 a.m. on FS1