USC vs. UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch the College Football Game Online

An old college football rivalry is on display today as USC takes on UCLA at a sold-out Rose Bowl Stadium. Both teams have proven hugely successful on the offensive this season, though the Bruins (No. 16) are ranked significantly lower than the Trojans (No. 7) in the Pac-12. In other words, it’s likely to be a high-scoring, high-excitement game between the SoCal rivals.

If you’re looking to watch USC vs. UCLA online today, read on. We’ve rounded up a few of the best ways to watch the college game online without cable, plus a couple of options that will let you live stream USC vs. UCLA online for free.

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA Online Without Cable

USC vs. UCLA is airing on Fox, so you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service if you want to watch USC vs. UCLA online without cable. Here are some of our favorite live TV streaming services with Fox in their channel lineup.

1. Stream USC vs. UCLA on fuboTV

With well over a hundred channels in its lineup (including Fox), fuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services out there. It costs $69.99 per month, but starts with a generous seven-day free trial before you pay.

2. Stream USC vs. UCLA on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream gets you almost all of the channels that you get with a DirecTV satellite package in an easy-to-use streaming service, accessible from all streaming devices, phones, and tablets. Fox is included, so you’ll be able to watch USC vs. UCLA online with DirecTV Stream. Sign up for a five-day free trial, after which the service costs $69.99 a month.

3. Stream USC vs. UCLA on Sling

The most budget-friendly live TV streaming service is Sling, which starts at $40 a month for the Sling Blue package. This gets you 41 channels, including Fox to watch USC vs. UCLA online. Better yet, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month, bringing the price down to just $20 for a month of live TV streaming.

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA Online for Free

Looking to watch USC vs. UCLA online for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, mentioned above, you can easily (and legally) get a free USC vs. UCLA live stream online. Sign up for fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here, or DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here to watch USC vs. UCLA online for free.

USC vs. UCLA Start Time

USC vs. UCLA is going down today, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to choose one of the streaming services above before then.

USC vs. UCLA Spread, Prediction

Heading into the game today, the USC Trojans are Vegas' favorite with a -2 spread and -120 moneyline odds, leaving UCLA's Bruins with a +2 spread and +100 moneyline odds.

Of course, these numbers are extremely close, and USC is missing running back Travis Dye due to a knee injury. In terms of motivation, though, USC likely has a bit more: they’ll need a win today to secure entry into the playoffs, while UCLA’s hopes have already been dashed after a loss against Oregon.

Needless to say, with a rivalry in the past and playoff hopes in the future, this is going to be an exciting game. Sign up for one of the streaming services above to watch USC vs. UCLA live online today.

