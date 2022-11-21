USA vs. Wales Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The United States’ national team is about to play their first World Cup game in Qatar against Wales. It’s a crucial match for USMNT’s morale, as their second game will be against England on Friday, but it won’t be easy with Wales captain Gareth Bale (of LAFC) leading a formidable group. Of course, it’s also the U.S.’s first World Cup game since 2014, making the inagural match all the more exciting.

If you’re looking to watch USA vs. Wales at the World Cup, read on. Below are a few ways to live stream USMNT vs. Wales online, plus a few options that let you watch USA vs. Wales for free online.

How to Watch USA vs. Wales Online Free

1. Stream USA vs. Wales Online with ExpressVPN

Want to watch USMNT vs. Wales online for free? Consider getting a virtual private network (VPN), such as ExpressVPN. If you’re unfamiliar with VPNs, they’re essentially a way to “trick” your streaming device into thinking its in a different region (say, a different country), so you can access streaming content that’s normally unavailable to streamers based in the U.S. VPNs are safe, reliable, and easy to use (even if you’re not the most techy).

With a VPN installed, you can set your laptop or phone to a location in the U.K. or Australia and access free World Cup live streams online. First, sign up for a VPN. We like ExpressVPN for its intuitive interface (it’s downloadable as a web browser or app on your device), and relatively low price of $12.95 a month (with a 30-day money-back guarantee).

Buy ExpressVPN Subscription $12.95

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, set your VPN location to the U.K. to watch USA vs. Wales online for free through ITV Hub, or set the location to Australia and live stream the World Cup game for free on SBS.

If you don’t feel like dealing with a VPN to watch USA vs. Wales for free, there are a few other easy ways to catch the game live online. Below are some of the best streaming services to do so — some of which also have free trials which, again, let you watch USMNT vs. Wales for free.

2. Stream USA vs. Wales on fuboTV

With well over 100 channels — including Fox and FS1 to watch World Cup games — fuboTV is a great streaming service to use for the USA vs. Wales game. Your subscription to fuboTV also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can watch USMNT vs. Wales at a more convenient time. fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial, letting you watch USMNT vs. Wales for free if you sign up now, and then costs $69.99 per month after the trial.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Stream USA vs. Wales on Peacock

Peacock is live streaming the first 12 games of the World Cup to anyone subscribed to its free tier, making it another easy way to watch USA vs. Wales online for free. But there is a catch: Peacock’s World Cup streams have Spanish language commentary. If you’re OK with that, head here to sign up for Peacock’s free tier. After the first 12 games are over, you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus to watch the remaining games, although that paid tier only costs $4.99 per month.

Buy Free Trial Peacock

4. Stream USA vs. Wales on Sling

Another good streaming service for those looking to watch USMNT vs. Wales online is Sling, which delivers Fox and FS1 for live streams of every World Cup game. Sling also offers 50 hours of DVR storage for recording World Cup matches to watch later. The service costs $40 a month, but starts with a 50% discount on your first month, bringing that bill down to just $20.

Buy Sling Subscription $20

When is USA vs. Wales? Date, Start Time

USMNT vs. Wales is happening on Monday, Nov. 21. The match starts at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, so you may want to record the game and watch it later (as mention, fuboTV or Sling both include DVR recording).

USA vs. Wales Odds, Prediction

Heading into their first game, USMNT will miss two key players — Chris Richards and Miles Robinson — who are both out of the World Cup due to injuries. This leaves Giovanni Reyna and Brenden Aaronson as Gregg Berhalter’s aces. But Wales will have to work around the absence of Joe Allen, who is also out on injury.

In terms of ranking, things are very close with USMNT at No. 16 and Wales at No. 19. This gives USMNT slightly more favorable odds of +135, compared to Wales’ +230 (FanDeul).

World Cup Schedule: USA, Group B

Monday, Nov. 21 — England vs. Iran

Monday, Nov. 21 — USA vs. Wales

Friday, Nov. 25 — Wales vs. Iran

Friday, Nov. 25 — England vs. USA

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Wales vs. England

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Iran vs. USA

Before the U.S.’s first game on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, be sure to use one of the above options to live stream USA vs. Wales online for free.