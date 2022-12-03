USA vs. Netherlands Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After beating Iran 1-0 on Tuesday, USMNT has made it to the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If you’re unfamiliar, the knockout round sees teams play single elimination games: if you lose, you go home.

But the USA’s first opponent in the round of 16 – the Netherlands — is a tough one. The Netherlands entered the World Cup ranked at No. 8, and quickly proved their ranking by winning Group A. It’ll be a difficult match for USMNT, but their proven resilience could still be enough to take them further in the tournament.

For those looking to watch USA vs. Netherlands today, read on. Below, we’ve outlined a few of the best ways to watch USA vs. Netherlands online, as well as a couple of ways to get a free USA vs. Netherlands live stream.

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands Online Free With a VPN

The best way to watch USA vs. Netherlands online for free is with a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs let you change your streaming device’s IP address, virtually relocating the device to another region where World Cup live streams are free — such as the U.K.

Two of our favorite VPNs that will get you a free USA vs. Netherlands live feed are ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Both are very secure, fast, and relatively inexpensive per month ($12.95 for ExpressVPN and $11.99 for NordVPN), and they both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our full comparison review of ExpressVPN and Nord VPN here.

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, select the U.K. as your desired region and navigate to BBC iPlayer, where you can watch USA vs. Netherlands online for free. Editor’s picks

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands Online: U.S. Live Streams

If you don’t feel like using a VPN, there are a few great streaming services that you can use to access Fox or Telemundo’s U.S. live streams of USA vs. Netherlands. Better yet, some of these streaming services have free trials, so you can use them to watch USA vs. Netherlands online for free today.

1. Stream USA vs. Netherlands on fuboTV

fuboTV is our favorite live TV streaming service for World Cup games. The service delivers Fox, FS1, and Telemundo with its basic tier subscription, getting you every World Cup game with English or Spanish commentary. Plus, fuboTV has a seven-day free trial, so you can watch USA vs. Netherlands online for free during the trial window. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month.

2. Stream USA vs. Netherlands on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service for World Cup games is DirecTV Stream. It comes with Fox in its channel lineup, letting you watch USA vs. Netherlands online today, as well as FS1 for other World Cup matches. DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 per month, but starts with a five-day free trial which you can use to live stream USA vs. Netherlands online for free.

3. Stream USA vs. Netherlands on Peacock

At just $4.99 per month, NBC’s Peacock is the cheapest way to watch World Cup games online (besides the free options above), including USA vs. Netherlands. The only catch is that Peacock offers Telemundo simulcasts, so the commentary is only in Spanish.

When is USA vs. Netherlands? Date, Start Time

USA vs. Netherlands is happening today, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. If that’s too early, you can use the DVR features offered by fuboTV and DirecTV Stream to record the game and watch it at a more reasonable hour. Related

USA vs. Netherlands Odds, Prediction

The Netherlands have been on a tear since entering the World Cup, easily beating Senegal and Qatar and tying with Ecuador. 23-year-old winger Cody Gakpo has been the team’s breakout star, scoring three of the Netherland’s five goals in their Group A matches.

Team USA, meantime, played better than expected during the group stage by fending off England and Wales for a draw in both games, and beating Iran to advance into the knockout round. Luckily, USMNT will also have star Christian Pulisic back on the field when they play the Netherlands. Pulisic collided with Iran’s goalie while scoring the USA’s winning goal on Tuesday, which lead to a pelvic contusion, but he’s been cleared to play today.

Given their higher ranking and better performance in the group stage, oddsmakers have given the Netherlands the edge with moneyline odds of -240 compared to USMNT’s +192.

In other words, it’s likely to be a close game. Be sure to use one of the above streaming services or a VPN to watch USA vs. Netherlands online today.