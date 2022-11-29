USA vs. Iran Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

U.S. soccer fans are gearing up for yet another massive World Cup game as USMNT takes on Iran in Qatar today.

The match is crucial, with one team sure to go home: The U.S. needs a win to make it to the knockout round, and Iran must win or tie to do the same. But the game also brings political baggage. On Sunday, Iran called for the U.S. to be kicked out World Cup following a since-deleted Tweet from the United States Soccer Federation supporting protesters in Iran. Tensions deepened at a news conference yesterday, where Iranian media grilled the U.S. team with questions of racial discrimination in America to U.S. Naval movement.

In other words, today’s game is a must-watch for U.S. soccer fans. If you’re still figuring out how to watch USA vs. Iran online, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to live stream the game online, and we’ve found a few ways to watch USA vs. Iran online for free.

How to Watch USA vs. Iran Online Free With a VPN

The best way to watch USA vs. Iran online for free (or any other 2022 World Cup game) is to use a VPN (virtual private network). These services let you set your streaming device’s location to another country, such as the U.K. where World Cup live streams can be accessed for free through BBC.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

To live stream USA vs. Iran for free with a VPN, sign up for a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Both cost very little per month ($12.95 for ExpressVPN, $11.99 for NordVPN) and far less if you pay for a year in advance. Plus, both VPNs come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buy NordVPN $11.99

Once you’re signed up for a VPN, set your location to the U.K. and tune into BBC to watch USA vs. Iran for free online.

How to Watch USA vs. Iran Online: U.S. Live Streams

1. Stream USA vs. Iran on fuboTV

With Fox and Telemundo in its channel lineup, a subscription to fuboTV is a great way to live stream USA vs. Iran online — with either English or Spanish commentary. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month, but starts with a seven-day free trial, so you can watch USA vs. Iran online for free during the trial window. Plus, you get 250 hours of cloud DVR storage if you want to record and watch the game later.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream USA vs. Iran on Peacock

The cheapest way to watch USA vs. Iran online is to get a subscription to Peacock, which is showing every World Cup game this year (just be aware that commentary is in Spanish). Normally $4.99 a month, Peacock is currently running a Cyber Week deal that brings the price down to just $1 a month for 12 months. Use promo code SAVEBIG at checkout to get the deal.

Buy Peacock Subscription $1

3. Stream USA vs. Iran on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service that will let you watch USA vs. Iran online for free is DirecTV Stream, which includes Fox in its lineup. The streamer costs $69.99 per year, but a subscription starts with a five-day free trial, letting you stream USA vs. Iran for free if you’re a new customer. Also, DirecTV Stream offers unlimited cloud DVR for recording games.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is USA vs. Iran? Date, Start Time

USA vs. Iran is happening today, Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Use the cloud DVR features offered by DirecTV Stream or fuboTV to record the game if you can’t watch it at that time.

USA vs. Iran Odds, Prediction

Entering today's game, Iran (ranked No. 23) is likely feeling strong after beating Wales on Friday in a decisive 2-0 victory. Of course, Iran started the tournament with a devastating 6-2 loss against England, who USMNT (No. 16) successfully fended off for a draw.

According to the numbers, USMNT is the slight favorite against Iran with odds of +100 compared to +310. But, as we’ve seen this past week, odds don’t carry all that much weight in the World Cup.

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services (or a VPN) to watch USA vs. Iran online today.