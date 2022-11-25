USA vs. England Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a tie against Wales on Monday, the United States soccer team is gearing up for a considerably tougher match today against England in their second 2022 World Cup game. Since the World Cup schedule was released almost eight months ago, fans have been feverish for this Black Friday match, and for good reason: It’s the third USA vs. England World Cup game in history, and it’s a crucial match for USMNT’s chances of making it to the knockout round.

In other words, this is a game to watch for any USA or England fans. Below, we’ve outlined a few ways to watch USA vs. England online today, plus a few options that let you live stream USA vs. England online for free.

How to Watch USA vs. England Online Free With a VPN

One of the best ways to watch USA vs. England online for free is to use a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. This will let you access free World Cup live streams from the U.K. and Australia (with English commentary), including USA vs. England today.

VPNs, for the unfamiliar, essentially “trick” your streaming device into thinking it’s in another country, letting you access streaming services that aren’t normally available in the U.S. The best VPNs are safe, reliable, and easy to use, even if you’ve never heard of them before.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

We recommend ExpressVPN and NordVPN because they’re fast, affordable, and super secure. ExpressVPN costs $12.95 a month and offers slightly more speed, while NordVPN costs $11.99 per month and delivers more servers (I.e. more locations).

Both VPNs come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can cancel within a month and get all your money back. Read our full comparison review of ExpressVPN and NordVPN here.

Buy NordVPN $11.99

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, use it to connect to a server in the U.K. and watch USA vs. England online for free on ITV, or connect to an Australian server and stream the game for free on SBS.

How to Watch USA vs. England Online: U.S. Live Streams

If you don't feel like dealing with a VPN, below are a couple of great options for getting U.S. live streams of USMNT's World Cup game today — some of which let you watch USA vs. England online for free.

The USA vs. England game is airing on TV on Fox Sports, but there are ways to watch the USMNT game without cable.

The USA vs. England game is airing on TV on Fox Sports, but there are ways to watch the USMNT game without cable.

1. Stream USA vs. England on fuboTV

With over 100 channels, including Fox to watch USA vs. England, fuboTV lets you streaming live cable channels from your laptop, phone or smart TV. With fuboTV’s basic tier (the Pro plan), you also get 250 hours of cloud DVR storage (great for recording World Cup games to watch later).

A fuboTV plan costs $69.99 per month, but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay. Use the free trial to watch USA vs. England online for free.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream USA vs. England on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service that brings over 75 channels, including Fox to watch World Cup soccer games online. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage for recording matches.

DirecTV Stream also starts with a free trial (five days), after which you’ll need to pay $69.99 per month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream USA vs. England on Sling

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly live TV streaming service, Sling is the way to go. You get 41 channels with its Sling Blue package — including Fox for USA vs. England — and the service costs just $40 a month. Better yet, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month, bringing your initial bill down to just $20.

Buy Sling Subscription $20

When is USA vs. England? Date, Start Time

USA vs. England is happening today, Friday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If that's too early, use any of the three streaming services above to record the match.

USA vs. England Odds, Prediction

Ranked No. 16 in the World Cup, USMNT faces an uphill battle today against No. 5-ranked England — especially after tying with Wales on Monday, when most fans assumed it would be a win for USMNT. England, meantime, has proven their high ranking after steamrolling Iran in a 6-2 victory. Still, when they’re on form, Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. squad has proven to be dangerous.

By the numbers, USA vs. England should be fairly close: Vegas has England to win with odds of -180 against USMNT’s +310 (FanDuel).

World Cup Schedule: USA, Group B

After playing England, USMNT will have a three-day weekend of rest before playing Iran on Tuesday for their last group stage game. Here's a full list of Group B games between USA, Wales, England, and Iran:

Monday, Nov. 21 — England 6, Iran 2

Monday, Nov. 21 — USA 1, Wales 1

Friday, Nov. 25 — Wales vs. Iran

Friday, Nov. 25 — England vs. USA

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Wales vs. England

Tuesday, Nov. 29 — Iran vs. USA

Be sure to sign up for one of the above streaming services to watch USA vs. England online today, as well as the other two Group B games next week.