UFC 292 Livestream: How to Watch Sterling vs. O’Malley Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch UFC 292 on the U.K.’s BT Sport using a VPN (and avoid paying the PPV fee), or you can watch UFC 292 by buying the PPV livestream on ESPN+.

Buy UFC 292 PPV $79.99

UFC is heading to Boston tonight for a doubleheader event, culminating in a battle between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and rising star Sean O’Malley.

If you’re unable to make it to Beantown to see the event in person, you’ll certainly want to stream this one online. Below is a quick guide on two ways to watch UFC 292 online, plus key details about the event including the fight card, start time, and Sterling vs. O’Malley odds.

Stream UFC 292 With a VPN

One way to stream UFC 292 without paying the PPV fee is to get a VPN. Streaming-enabled VPNs (such as ExpressVPN) let you access BT Sport, a U.K.-based streaming service that’s typically geo-blocked for U.S. viewers. BT Sport costs just £29.99 a month (about $38) and doesn’t charge a PPV fee for UFC numbered events.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

To watch BT Sport’s UFC 292 livestream, you’ll need to sign up for a capable VPN — we recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Both VPNs offer speedy, secure service, and they’re reasonably priced at $13 a month (discounts are also available for upfront multi-month payments). Plus, both offer full refunds within 30 days if you change your mind.

Once you’ve signed up for a VPN, set your location to anywhere in the U.K., grab a subscription to BT Sport, and enjoy streaming Sterling vs. O’Malley without paying the PPV fee. Editor’s picks

How to Watch UFC 292 Online (U.S. Livestream)

The only way to watch Sterling vs. O’Malley in the U.S. (without a VPN) is to purchase the event’s PPV livestream through ESPN+. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you can buy the Sterling vs. O’Malley PPV livestream for $79.99.

Buy UFC 292 PPV $79.99

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll need to sign up to purchase the UFC 292 PPV. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month, but you can save on that subscription cost by bundling the Sterling vs. O’Malley PPV with an annual ESPN+ subscription. This bundle — which includes the UFC 292 PPV and a whole year of ESPN+ — costs $124.98, saving you $55 compared to purchasing them separately.

Buy ESPN+ / UFC 292 PPV Bundle $124.98

Another way to save when signing up for ESPN+ is to get the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 a month, the Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, saving about $11 per month compared to subscribing to each service separately.

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you’ll be able to purchase the UFC 292 PPV livestream for $79.99.

When is UFC 292? Date, Time, Location

UFC 292 is happening on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the TD Garden In Boston, Massachusetts (grab last-minute tickets here if you’re in the area).

The event is scheduled to kick off with prelims at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the main card is slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley Odds, Fight Card

Aljamain Sterling has held the bantamweight belt since 2021, but Sterling’s win over previous champion Petr Yan and his subsequent defenses have never been all that decisive. Sterling took the title from Yan by disqualification, and defended the belt via two split decision victories and one TKO against TJ Dillashaw, who had a bum shoulder throughout training and during the fight against Sterling. Related

“Funk Master” Sterling has 23 wins in a 26-fight career. Wrestling is his primary weapon, helping bring about eight submissions but only three knockouts.

Sean O’Malley couldn’t be more different than his opponent tonight. The 28-year-old is set on becoming the next Conor McGregor, and, with his lanky, dyed hair look and in-octagon bravado, that level of stardom is certainly on the table. He’s racked up a 16-1-1 record, and his 11 knockouts prove “Suga’s” talent for striking. This means O’Malley will likely need to keep Sterling on his feet if he wants to nab the championship. Trending Axl Rose Empathizes, Apologizes in New Guns N' Roses Song 'Perhaps' Britney Spears Speaks Out on Divorce: 'Honestly Nobody’s Business' Rae Sremmurd Drop Fashionable Visual for Latest Single 'Sexy' Arizona Investigators ‘Aggressively’ Looking at Top Trump Ally Kelli Ward

As of writing, oddsmakers have Sterling as the favorite with a moneyline of -260 against O’Malley’s +205.

Besides Sterling vs. O’Malley, UFC 292 viewers will get a co-main title fight in Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos, fighting for the former’s strawweight title. This will be Weili’s first title defense since taking the belt from Carla Esparza last year.

Here’s the full fight card for UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O’Malley — Bantamweight Championship

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Amanda Lemos — Strawweight Championship

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny — Welterweights

Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear — Bantamweights

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz — Bantamweights

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN)

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares — Middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin — Middleweights

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard — Lightweights

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson — Bantamweights

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski — Middleweights

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva — Women’s Flyweights

Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva — Women’s Flyweights