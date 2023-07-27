UFC 291 Livestream: How to Watch Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream UFC 291 without paying the PPV fee by using a VPN to watch the event on the U.K.’s BT Sport. Alternatively, you can stream UFC 291 online by purchasing the PPV livestream through ESPN+.

A star-studded UFC event is going down this weekend, headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

However, no official titles are on the line at UFC 291. Instead, Poirier and Gaethje will be fighting for the ceremonial BMF (Baddest Mother F-cker) championship. The two lightweights are among the UFC’s leaders in Fight of the Night bonuses, and their first meeting in 2018 earned Fight of the Year. Add fighters like Alex Pereira, Kevin Holland, Stephen Thompson, Tony Ferguson, Bobby Green, and Derrick Lewis to the card, and you’ve got an event that’s just as, if not more exciting than some championship events.

If you’re looking to watch UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2, read on. Below is our quick guide on two ways to livestream UFC 291, including how to watch the UFC event with a VPN and how to get the ESPN+ PPV livestream.

Stream UFC 291 With a VPN

The cheapest way to watch UFC 291 online is with a VPN, which will let you watch the PPV event on BT Sport, a U.K. streaming service normally unavailable to U.S. viewers. BT Sport only charges a monthly subscription fee of £29.99 (~$38), but not a PPV fee to watch UFC numbered events.

To access BT Sport’s UFC 291 livestream, you’ll first need to get a streaming-enabled VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Both of these VPNs are fast, secure, and reasonably priced at $13 a month (less if you pay for multiple months upfront). They also both come with 30-day money-back guarantees if you want a refund.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

Once you’re signed up for a VPN, set your location to anywhere in the U.K., sign up for a subscription to BT Sport, and enjoy a Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 livestream without paying for the PPV.

How to Watch UFC 291 Online (U.S. Livestream)

The only way to get the U.S. livestream of Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is to buy the event’s PPV livestream through ESPN+. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, purchase the Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 PPV livestream here for $79.99.

Don’t have an ESPN+ subscription? Sign up here to purchase the PPV and watch UFC 291 online. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month, but you can save on your subscription by bundling the Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 PPV and an annual ESPN+ subscription. This UFC 291 PPV + ESPN+ annual plan bundle costs $124.98 — $55 less than getting each separately.

Another way to save when you sign up for ESPN+ is to get the Disney Bundle. This bundle includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — all for $12.99 a month — which saves you about $11 a month compared to paying for each service separately.

Once you've signed up for ESPN+, purchase the UFC 291 PPV livestream for $79.99.

When is UFC 291? Date, Time, Location

UFC 291 is happening on Saturday, July 29, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Prelims (which you can watch on ESPN or ESPN+ without the PPV) start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, followed by the PPV main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Odds, Fight Card

Poirier beat Gaethje by fourth-round TKO when they first fought back in 2018. Since then, Poirier and Gaethje have each won six bouts and lost two — in both cases those losses were to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. For this weekend’s fight, Vegas is expecting another win from Poirier, but he’s a very slim favorite with a moneyline of -164 against Gaethje’s +128.

Here’s the full (and very stacked) fight card for UFC 291:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje — Lightweights

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira — Light heavyweights

Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson — Lightweights

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira — Welterweights

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa — Welterweights

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN)

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim — Welterweights

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima — Heavyweights

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro — Middleweights

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers — Welterwights

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN)

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador — Flyweights

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Uros Medic — Welterweights

Miranda Maverick vs. Priscila Cachoeira — Women’s Flyweights