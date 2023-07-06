UFC 290 Livestream: How to Watch Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two belts are on the line this weekend at UFC 290 — the culmination of UFC Fight Week in Las Vegas.

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodríguez head up the UFC 290 card, while Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja will face off for Moreno’s flyweight belt in a co-main bout. A win for Volkanovski (25-2) could cement the Australian as the greatest 145-pounder in UFC history, and would let him pursue a rematch against against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Related: How to Watch The Ultimate Fighter 31 Online

If you’re figuring out how to watch UFC 290, read on for our complete guide on where to stream the event.

Quick Answer: You can watch UFC 290 online by purchasing the PPV livestream through ESPN+. If you have a VPN, you can also stream UFC 290 for free on the U.K.’s BT Sport.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

Stream UFC 290 on ESPN+

To get the U.S. livestream of UFC 290, you’ll need to buy the event’s PPV livestream through an ESPN+ account.

Already an ESPN+ subscriber? Head here to purchase the Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez PPV livestream for $79.99.

Buy Nunes vs. Aldana PPV $79.99

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll need to sign up in order to purchase the PPV and watch UFC 290 online. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month, but you can save on your subscription by bundling the Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez PPV and an annual ESPN+ subscription. This UFC 290 PPV + ESPN+ annual plan bundle costs just $124.98 — $55 less than getting each separately.

Buy UFC 289 + ESPN+ Bundle $124.98 Editor’s picks

Another way to save when you sign up for ESPN+ is to get the Disney Bundle. This bundle includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ — all for $12.99 a month.

After you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you’ll be able to buy the UFC 290 PPV livestream for $74.99.

Stream UFC 290 With a VPN

The ESPN+ PPV livestream is not the only way to watch Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez online. Another option (and a much cheaper one) is to get a VPN and watch BT Sport’s U.K. livestream of UFC 290.

To save on UFC 290 with a VPN, first sign up for a streaming-enable VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. These services will let you bypass geo-blocks to stream content from any country (i.e. free UFC livestreams that are normally only available in the U.K.). ExpressVPN costs $12.95 a month but comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want a full refund after a month.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95 Trending DeSantis Slammed by ‘Peaky Blinders’ Team for Bizarre Campaign Ad The Brain Behind ‘Barbie’: Inside the Brilliant Mind of Greta Gerwig Britney Spears Hopes for NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Apology After Allegedly Being Hit by Security Robert De Niro's Daughter Says Her Son Leandro Died After Buying Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Once you have a VPN installed, set your location to anywhere in the U.K. and sign up for a subscription to BT Sport. This costs £29.99 (about $38) a month, and gets you livestreams of UFC numbered events at no additional cost.

Buy BT Sport Subscription £29.99

When is UFC 290? Date, Time, Location

UFC 290 is happening Saturday, July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with prelims at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. You can also catch early prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Both the prelims and early prelims can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription (no PPV purchase required). Related

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Alex Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez — Featherweight Championship

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja — Flyweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis — Middleweight

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker — Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore — Middleweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ESPN)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price — Welterweight

Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena — Welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes — Women’s Strawweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield — Light Heavyweight

Early Prelims (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio — Light Heavyweight

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman — Bantamweight

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar — Flyweight

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics — Lightweight