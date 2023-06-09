UFC 289 Livestream: How to Watch Nunes vs. Aldana Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The world’s best pound-for-pound women’s UFC fighter is back in the ring this weekend as Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana in UFC 289. And to make things even more exciting, the event’s co-main sees former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira up against Beneil Dariush.

Looking to stream UFC 289 live? Read on. Below is a complete guide on all the ways to watch Nunes vs. Aldana online, including a hack that lets you stream UFC 289 without ESPN+.

Quick Answer: You can watch UFC 289 online by purchasing the PPV livestream through ESPN+. Or, if you have a VPN, you can stream the event on BT Sport without paying the PPV fee.

How to Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Online

The only way to watch UFC 289 online in the U.S. (without a VPN) is to purchase the event’s PPV livestream on ESPN+. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to purchase the PPV stream for $79.99.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, sign up here to purchase the UFC 289 PPV. ESPN+ subscriptions normally cost $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year if you pay annually, but you can save on the membership price by bundling the UFC 289 PPV with an annual ESPN+ subscription. This UFC 289 PPV + ESPN+ annual plan bundle costs just $124.98, saving you $55 compared to getting both separately.

Another way to get a discount on the ESPN+ subscription cost is to sign up for the Disney Bundle. This bundle deal gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for just $12.99 a month.

Once you’re set up with an ESPN+ subscription, buy the UFC 289 PPV stream here.

Watch UFC 289 With a VPN Without ESPN+

Want to watch UFC numbered events for cheaper? Consider getting a virtual private network (VPN) to watch BT Sport’s U.K. livestreams of UFC events.

BT Sport broadcasts most UFC events in the U.K., and you don’t need to buy a PPV to watch them. All you need is a subscription to BT Sport, which costs just £29.99 (about $38), and you’ll be able to livestream UFC 289.

BT Sport broadcasts most UFC events in the U.K., and you don't need to buy a PPV to watch them. All you need is a subscription to BT Sport, which costs just £29.99 (about $38), and you'll be able to livestream UFC 289.

BT Sport is normally geo-blocked in the U.S., but you can still access the streaming service with a VPN. These services virtually re-locate your streaming device, letting you access web content in any region. We recommend ExpressVPN, which is very secure and offers fast streaming of content from other regions (including the U.K.). It costs $12.95 a month and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

After you’ve signed up for ExpressVPN, set your location to the U.K., sign up for BT Sport, and livestream UFC 289 without ESPN+.

When is UFC 289? Date, Time, Location

UFC 289 is happening today, Saturday, June 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The main card featuring Nunes vs. Aldana and Oliveira vs. Dariush is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Before the main card, we’ll get prelims at 8 p.m. ET and early prelims at 7 p.m. ET. Both the prelims and early prelims are available to watch on ESPN+ without a PPV purchase.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Fight Card

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana — Women’s bantamweight

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush — Lightweight

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt — Welterweight

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr — Lightweight

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders — Middleweight

Prelims

Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak — Flyweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus — Light heavyweight

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis — Middleweight

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida — Featherweight

Early Prelims

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng — Bantamweight

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder — Featherweight

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira — Women’s strawweight

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius — Women’s flyweight