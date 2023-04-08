UFC 287 Livestream: How to Watch Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a grudge match in Miami tonight for UFC 287.

The headlining fight sees former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya getting a much-anticipated rematch against his rival, the current champ Alex Pereira. The duo previously headlined UFC 281 in November, when Pereira took the middleweight belt from Adesanya via fifth-round knockout. Tonight, Adesanya gets a chance at redemption.

Below is everything you need to know about the UFC event, including details on how to watch Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 online using ESPN+, betting odds, and the fight’s start time.

How to Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Online: Streaming Guide

All UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events are shown exclusively on ESPN+. That means you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you don’t already have one) and purchase the PPV livestream through your account to watch UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2.

ESPN+ subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $99 annually if you pay for a year upfront. However, a better way to get ESPN+ is to sign up for the Disney Bundle. This bundle includes subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $12.99 a month. This saves you about $11 a month compared to paying for each streaming service separately.

After you've created an ESPN+ account, log in on the ESPN+ website here and purchase the UFC 287 PPV livestream. The PPV costs $79.99, bringing your grand total to $89.98 for the PPV livestream and a monthly ESPN+ subscription.

DEAL: Save $55 With UFC 287 PPV & ESPN+ Bundle

As with past UFC PPV events, ESPN+ is running a bundle deal to promote UFC 287 that delivers big savings on an annual ESPN+ subscription. For $124.98, the bundle gets you the UFC 287 PPV livestream and a year of ESPN+. That’s about $55 less than buying the PPV and an annual ESPN+ subscription separately, making it a great choice if you plan on using ESPN+ throughout the next year (say, to watch other UFC events).

When is UFC 287? Date, Time

UFC 287 is happening tonight, Saturday, April 8 at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

The action kicks off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT before prelims at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Odds, Fight Card

Pereira and Adesanya have previously fought three times: once in last year’s UFC 281 and twice in kickboxing matches. However, Adesanya is the slight favorite in tonight’s matchup with moneyline odds of -142 against Pereira’s +116.

So why is Adesanya the favorite in the rematch against Pereira, despite losing to “Poatan” three times? It likely comes down to the fighters’ professional histories. Adesanya has an MMA record of 23-2 and a pro kickboxing record of 75-5, while Pereira is 7-1 in MMA and 33-7 in kickboxing.

“The Last Stylebender” Adesanya is also more accomplished in the UFC, making his debut in 2018 before grabbing the middleweight belt the following year. He then defended the title five times before losing to Pereira.

Pereira debuted in the UFC less than two years ago and leveraged his kickboxing record and a 2022 knockout of Sean Strickland to get a shot at Adesanya’s title last year.

“This is the point where I’m down two fights in kickboxing, one fight in MMA,” said Adesanya. “I’m down three. This is in every movie, that one shot. This is my Eminem moment, my 8-Mile moment. ‘You get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.’ This is it for me.”

Of course, Pereira and Adesanya aren't the only fighters entering the octagon tonight. We'll also see some exciting prelims before the main event, including a fight between welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Here's the full UFC 287 fight card:

UFC 287 Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya — Pereira’s UFC middleweight championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal — welterweight

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez — bantamweight

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio — welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez — bantamweight

UFC 287 Prelims

Chris Curtis vs. Kelvin Gastelum — welterweight

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro — strawweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joseph Pyfer — middleweight

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman — heavyweight

UFC 287 Early Prelims

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez — strawweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden — catchweight 160lbs

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — featherweight

Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim — strawweight