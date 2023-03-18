UFC 286 Livestream: How to Watch Edwards vs. Usman 3 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman — two of the world’s best welterweight MMA fighters — are meeting for the third time today at UFC 286.

The two first clashed in 2015 when Usman beat Edwards by unanimous decision. Then, at last year’s UFC 278, Edwards made a spectacular comeback by knocking out Usman securing the title. Today, Usman hopes to retake the belt and settle the fighters’ longstanding rivalry.

Below, we’ve outlined a full guide on how to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 online, including how to save on the PPV fight and when to tune in.

How to Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Online: Streaming Guide

The only place to watch UFC PPV events such as UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 is ESPN+. To stream the fight, you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you don’t already have one), and then you’ll need to purchase the PPV livestream through your account.

ESPN+ subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $99 annually if you pay for a year upfront. However, you can also get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle, which also includes Disney+ and Hulu. The Disney Bundle costs just $12.99 a month, which ends up saving about $11 a month compared to paying for ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ separately.

Once you’ve created an ESPN+ account (either on its own or through the Disney Bundle), you’ll be able to purchase the UFC 286 PPV livestream through your account. The PPV costs $79.99, bringing your grand total to a minimum of $89.98 for the PPV livestream and a monthly ESPN+ subscription.

DEAL: Save $55 With UFC 286 PPV & ESPN+ Bundle

ESPN+ is offering a great deal to new subscribers looking to watch today’s fight in the form of the UFC 286 PPV and ESPN+ bundle. This bundle gets you the UFC 286 PPV livestream and a year of ESPN+ for just $124.98, saving you about $55 compared to buying the PPV and an annual ESPN+ membership separately. If you plan on watching any other UFC fights this year, we highly recommend taking advantage of this deal.

When is UFC 286? Date, Time

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 is happening on Saturday, March 18 at The O2 arena in London, England.

The main card is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Prelims are starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, and early prelims are at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 Odds, Fight Card

Given the fact that Edwards and Usman both have a win over the other, it’s no surprise that oddsmakers are predicting a very close fight. Usman is the favorite with moneyline odds of -260 against the champ’s +196.

In their first meeting, Usman out-fought Edwards to win by decision, and their second meeting last year initially looked like a repeat with Usman landing more strikes and dominating on the ground. Then, of course, Edwards flipped the script in a second by landing a killer head kick to knock out Usman. Neither fighter has been in the octagon since then, leaving Usman with a record of 20-2 and Edwards with 20-3-1, which also some insight into Vegas’ choice of Usman as the favorite.

UFC 285 Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards — Edward’s UFC welterweight championship

Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje — Lightweights

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena — Welterweights

Casey O’Neill vs. Jennifer Maia — Women’s flyweights

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze — Middleweights

UFC 285 Prelims

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani — Featherweights

Omar Morales vs. Chris Duncan — Middleweights

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz — Lightweights

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho — Flyweights

UFC 285 Early Prelims

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos, — Featherweights

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic — Middleweights

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon — Flyweights

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina — Women’s flyweights

Ludovit Klein vs. Jai Herbert — Lightweights

Julianna Miller vs. Veronica Macedo — Women’s flyweights