UFC 285 Live Stream: How to Watch Jones vs. Gane Online

UFC superstar Jon Jones makes his long-awaited return to the octagon this weekend to face Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt — here’s how to watch the fight live online

Jon Jones is back.

After a three-year hiatus, the former two-time light heavyweight champ — and one of the best UFC fighters of all time — will take his first shot at the heavyweight title against former Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane.

The last time we saw Jones in action was in February of 2020 when he defended his light heavyweight belt for the third time against Dominick Reyes. Later that year, the superstar vacated his title and announced his goal to move up a weight class. This weekend, we’ll finally get to see “Bones” in action.

Prior to his vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020, Jones built one of the best careers in UFC history. He holds a professional MMA record of 26-1-1, with his only loss being to Matt Hamill in 2009 due to disqualification for illegal elbows. In 2011, Jones nabbed the light heavyweight belt at just 23 years old, becoming the youngest UFC champion ever — a record that still stands.

And Jones’ shocking title grab would be just the first of several record-setting moments. He went on to secure the most title defenses (23) and the longest win streak in the light heavyweight division (14).

Many already consider Jones the greatest UFC fighter of all time. Should he beat Gane this weekend to secure his first heavyweight title, it’ll be almost impossible to argue with them.

But, even with his record-breaking talent, taking down Gane isn’t likely to be a cakewalk for Jones. The French heavyweight became a professional Muay Thai fighter in 2016 before debuting in the UFC in 2019. He’s defeated all but one opponent since then, building an 11-1 record MMA record and taking the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship from Derrick Lewis in 2021.

Gane's strength is in his standup game, and, at six-foot-four, he has a height advantage over Jones. But, as we saw in Gane's singular loss to Francis Ngannou, the Frenchman's ground game is not on the same level as Jones.'

UFC 285 Co-Main: Shevchenko vs. Grasso

Jones’ return makes UFC 285 one of the MMA company’s most attractive events in a long time, but the event’s co-main ups the ante even further. Before Jones vs. Gane, we’ll get another championship battle between flyweight titlist Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso.

This will be Shevchenko’s eighth title defense — twice as many as any other active UFC champion — since winning the belt from Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2018. Grasso, No. 6 in the women’s flyweight rankings, made her 125-pound debut in 2020 and has been on a four-fight win streak since then.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Online: Streaming Guide

To watch UFC 285 online, you’ll need to be an ESPN+ subscriber to purchase the event’s pay-per-view (PPV) livestream. If you don’t have ESPN+, head here to sign up. You can get a monthly subscription for $9.99 a month or an annual subscription for $99.99 a year.

If you’re looking to maximize your streaming savings, you can also sign up for the Disney Bundle which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for just $12.99 a month (The Disney Bundle ends up saving you about $11 a month compared to paying for each streamer separately).

Once you're signed up for ESPN+ (either on its own or through the Disney Bundle), you'll be able to purchase the UFC 285 PPV livestream through your account for $79.99. If you get the monthly ESPN+ subscription, your total cost for the PPV livestream and the ESPN+ subscription will come out to $89.98.

If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase the PPV livestream here for $79.99.

DEAL: Save $55 With UFC 285 PPV & ESPN+ Bundle

As with past UFC PPV events, ESPN+ is offering a great deal to new subscribers looking to watch Jones vs. Gane online this weekend. The streamer’s UFC 285 PPV + annual ESPN+ subscription bundle gets you a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 285 PPV livestream for just $124.98, which saves you $55 compared to buying the PPV stream and an annual subscription separately.

When is UFC 285? Date, Time

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane is taking place on Saturday, March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event’s prelims kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Jones vs. Gane is scheduled to get underway around 12:15 a.m. ET / 9:15 p.m. PT.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Odds, Fight Card

Because Jones has been out of the game so long and Gane will be his first heavyweight opponent, oddsmakers are predicting a very close fight. Jones still has the edge, but just barely with moneyline odds of -166 against Gane’s +130.

As far as the co-main between Shevchenko and Grasso, the champion is unsurprisingly pegged as the favorite with odds of -670. Grasso will enter the ring with underdog odds of +430.

Besides the two title bouts, there are a few other exciting fights worth watching at UFC 285. Here’s the full fight card for this weekend’s event:

UFC 285 Main card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane — UFC heavyweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Alexa Grasso — UFC flyweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — Welterweights

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot — Lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett — Middleweights

UFC 285 Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones — Bantamweights

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis — Middleweights

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas — Flyweights

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault — Middleweights

Be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and purchase the UFC 285 PPV livestream before tonight’s big event.