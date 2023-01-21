UFC 283 Live Stream: How to Watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Online
The first pay-per-view UFC event of the year has arrived, and it’s starting the new year with a bang.
Heading up the card is a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between former champion Glover Teixeira and rising UFC star Jamahal Hill. The co-main sees another title on the line in the UFC’s first-ever quadrilogy fight between interim titlist Brandon Moreno and flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno and Figueiredo’s last three fights ended in a draw and a win for each, making this fight almost, if not just as exciting as the main event.
If you’re looking to watch the double-header event live tonight, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill online, plus details on UFC 283’s start time, betting odds, and undercard.
How to Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Online
UFC fights are still only available on ESPN+ in 2023. While UFC Fight Night events are free for ESPN+ subscribers, UFC numbered events (like tonight’s) require a PPV purchase in addition to a subscription to ESPN+.
To watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill online, you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you don’t already have one) and then purchase the UFC 283 PPV live stream through your account. Anyone who already has an ESPN+ account can purchase the PPV live stream here for $74.99 to watch UFC 283 online tonight.
Buy UFC 282 PPV Live Stream $74.99
Those without an ESPN+ account will first need to get a subscription to the sports streaming service, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. However, there’s a much better deal available to new ESPN+ subscribers: the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 a month, the Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, saving you about $13 a month or 50% compared to paying for each streamer separately. Already have Disney+ and/or Hulu? We suggest canceling them and combining all your memberships with the Disney Bundle.
Besides letting you watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill online, a subscription to ESPN+ gets you a ton of live and on-demand sports content from football to NHL to soccer. Right now, for example, ESPN+ is showing live streams of Australian Open matches.
When is UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill? Date, Time, Location
UFC 283 is happening tonight, Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT after prelims, which start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early prelims begin two hours before that.
UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Odds, Card
According to the odds, we’re in for two very good fights tonight.
Jamahal Hill is currently the slight favorite to take home the light heavyweight belt with moneyline odds of -146 against Glover Teixeira’s +114. Moreno and Figueiredo 4 is expected to be just as close, with Moreno showing favorite odds of -130 against Figueiredo’s +102.
The main event between Hill and Teixeira is an interesting one. Teixeira is one of the UFC’s oldest fighters at 43, but he’s proven to be deadly, despite his age, by winning six out of seven fights in the last four years. His age and impressive 33-8 record give Teixeira the experience advantage tonight.
Hill, on the other hand, is relatively new to the UFC, making his debut in 2020. Since then, the Chicagoan has racked up four wins, a loss, and a no-contest for a full MMA record of 11-1-1. Tonight is Hill’s first shot at a belt — and he has a solid chance at getting it — but it’ll be far from a cakewalk. Hill has shown weaknesses on the ground, which could prove fatal against Teixeira’s top-tier grappling game.
Before the two title fights tonight, were in for a string of solid matchups to get things going. Here’s the full UFC 283 fight card:
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill — Light heavyweight championship
Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno — Flyweight championship
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny — Welterweights
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy — Women’s flyweights
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker — Light heavyweights
Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua — Light heavyweights
Bruno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues — Middleweights
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida — Heavyweights
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez — Welterweights
Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann — Bantamweights
Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney — Lightweights
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby — Welterweights
Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes — Women’s featherweights
Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira — Bantamweights
