UFC 283 Live Stream: How to Watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The first pay-per-view UFC event of the year has arrived, and it’s starting the new year with a bang.

Heading up the card is a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between former champion Glover Teixeira and rising UFC star Jamahal Hill. The co-main sees another title on the line in the UFC’s first-ever quadrilogy fight between interim titlist Brandon Moreno and flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno and Figueiredo’s last three fights ended in a draw and a win for each, making this fight almost, if not just as exciting as the main event.

Related: How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

If you’re looking to watch the double-header event live tonight, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill online, plus details on UFC 283’s start time, betting odds, and undercard.

How to Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Online

UFC fights are still only available on ESPN+ in 2023. While UFC Fight Night events are free for ESPN+ subscribers, UFC numbered events (like tonight’s) require a PPV purchase in addition to a subscription to ESPN+.

To watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill online, you’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you don’t already have one) and then purchase the UFC 283 PPV live stream through your account. Anyone who already has an ESPN+ account can purchase the PPV live stream here for $74.99 to watch UFC 283 online tonight.

Buy UFC 282 PPV Live Stream $74.99

Those without an ESPN+ account will first need to get a subscription to the sports streaming service, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. However, there’s a much better deal available to new ESPN+ subscribers: the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 a month, the Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, saving you about $13 a month or 50% compared to paying for each streamer separately. Already have Disney+ and/or Hulu? We suggest canceling them and combining all your memberships with the Disney Bundle. Editor’s picks

Buy Disney Bundle $12.99

Besides letting you watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill online, a subscription to ESPN+ gets you a ton of live and on-demand sports content from football to NHL to soccer. Right now, for example, ESPN+ is showing live streams of Australian Open matches.

When is UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill? Date, Time, Location

UFC 283 is happening tonight, Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT after prelims, which start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early prelims begin two hours before that.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Odds, Card

According to the odds, we’re in for two very good fights tonight.

Jamahal Hill is currently the slight favorite to take home the light heavyweight belt with moneyline odds of -146 against Glover Teixeira’s +114. Moreno and Figueiredo 4 is expected to be just as close, with Moreno showing favorite odds of -130 against Figueiredo’s +102.

The main event between Hill and Teixeira is an interesting one. Teixeira is one of the UFC’s oldest fighters at 43, but he’s proven to be deadly, despite his age, by winning six out of seven fights in the last four years. His age and impressive 33-8 record give Teixeira the experience advantage tonight.

Hill, on the other hand, is relatively new to the UFC, making his debut in 2020. Since then, the Chicagoan has racked up four wins, a loss, and a no-contest for a full MMA record of 11-1-1. Tonight is Hill’s first shot at a belt — and he has a solid chance at getting it — but it’ll be far from a cakewalk. Hill has shown weaknesses on the ground, which could prove fatal against Teixeira’s top-tier grappling game. Related

Before the two title fights tonight, were in for a string of solid matchups to get things going. Here’s the full UFC 283 fight card:

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill — Light heavyweight championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno — Flyweight championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny — Welterweights

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy — Women’s flyweights

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker — Light heavyweights

Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua — Light heavyweights

Bruno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues — Middleweights

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida — Heavyweights

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez — Welterweights

Luan Luiz Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann — Bantamweights

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney — Lightweights

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby — Welterweights

Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes — Women’s featherweights

Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira — Bantamweights