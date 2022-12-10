UFC 282 Live Stream: How to Watch Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time for the UFC’s final PPV event of 2022 with Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev headlining UFC 282 tonight. The duo will be facing off for the vacant light heavyweight belt, and they’ll be preceded by a buzzy co-main battle between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

Related: How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

If you’re looking to catch UFC 282 live tonight, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev online on ESPN+ and rounded up some key details including start time, undercard matchups, and current betting odds for UFC 282.

How to Watch UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Online

As always with UFC numbered events, the only place to watch UFC 282 online is ESPN+.

To live stream UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev on ESPN+, you’ll need to get a subscription to the sports streaming service (if you don’t already have one) and you’ll need to purchase the event’s PPV live stream through your account. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll only need to purchase the PPV live stream for $74.99 to watch UFC 282 online tonight.

Buy UFC 282 PPV Live Stream $74.99

For new subscribers, an ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month (or $8.25 a month if you pay for a year upfront) and the UFC 282 PPV live stream costs $74.99. However, if you’re a new ESPN+ subscriber, we suggest opting for the Disney Bundle. This gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for just $12.99, saving about $13 a month compared to paying for each streamer separately. If you already have Hulu and Disney+, you can cancel them and switch over to the Disney Bundle to start saving.

Buy Disney Bundle $12.99 Editor’s picks

Besides access to the UFC 282 PPV live stream, an ESPN+ subscription gets you live streams of UFC Fight Night events at no extra cost, as well as a host of other live and on-demand sports content. Read our full ESPN+ review here for more details.

When is UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev? Date, Time, Location

UFC 282 is happening tonight, Saturday, Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Prelims start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. Both Prelim cards can be live streamed for free on ESPN+ with a subscription (no PPV purchase required).

How to Get Tickets to UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

If you’re in the Vegas area tonight, you can still snap up tickets to UFC 282 at the T-Mobile arena through VividSeats.com.

Buy UFC 282 Tickets Vivid Seats

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev Odds, Card

UFC 282 was originally organized around a title fight between division champion Jiří Procházka and No. 2-ranked former champion Glover Teixeira. However, due to a shoulder injury, Procházka pulled out of the event and vacated the title. Teixeira then refused a fight against No. 4-ranked Magomed Ankalaev, leading the UFC to bring in No. 3-ranked Jan Blachowicz.

Despite the shakeup, UFC 282 should still deliver plenty of excitement. Ankalaev and Blachowicz are both MMA veterans, with Blachowicz being a former UFC champion and Ankalaev boasting an impressive 17-1 record. This is Ankalaev’s first shot at a title as he hopes to continue a seven-fight winning streak.

Oddsmakers have Ankalaev as the favorite to take home the belt tonight with moneyline odds of -340 compared to Blachowicz’s +250.

The UFC 282 co-main between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon has also stirred up interest from fans — largely thanks to “The Baddy” Pimblett, a fast-rising UFC lightweight star whose charisma and U.K. background have garnered him comparisons with UFC legend Conor McGregor. Tonight’s fight is a crucial step for Pimblett’s journey toward possible title contention. Related

Here are the full fight cards for UFC 282:

Main Card: Trending Trump Bashes Jewish Leaders for Not Being ‘Loyal’ After His Dinner With Holocaust Deniers Biden Nuclear Waste Official Accused of Airport Luggage Theft — Again Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal R. Kelly Denies Releasing ‘I Admit It’ Album

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz — UFC light heavyweight title

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon — Lightweights

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono — Welterweights

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till — Middleweights

Ilia Topuria vs. Bryce Mitchell — Featherweights

Prelims:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus — Heavyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin — Bantamweights

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula — Middleweights

Joaquin Buckley vs. Chris Curtis — Middleweights

Early Prelims:

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez — Featherweights

Erik Silva vs. TJ Brown — Featherweights

Vinicus Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva — Flyweights

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow — Bantamweights