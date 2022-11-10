UFC 281 Live Stream: How to Watch Adesanya vs. Pereira Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a daunting weekend ahead of him, as the white-hot Alex Pereira looks to take home his first UFC belt at UFC 281. To make things more interesting, Adesanya and Pereira have met twice before in professional kickboxing matches — and Pereira won both times.

Needless to say, UFC 281 is shaping up to be a blockbuster. Read on for a complete guide on how to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira online on ESPN+ this weekend, and scroll down further for details on the fight start time, odds, and exciting undercard lineup including Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler and Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili.

How to Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Online

All numbered UFC events are now exclusively available through ESPN+, so you’ll need to subscribe to the sports streaming service and purchase a pay-per-view live stream through ESPN+ to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira online. If you already have ESPN+, head here to purchase the UFC 281 PPV live stream for $74.99.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll need to sign up here before buying the PPV live stream. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 a year if you buy a yearly subscription. The best option, though, is to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $13.99 a month (saving you $11 a month compared to buying each subscription separately).

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you’ll be able to purchase the UFC 281 PPV live stream for $74.99 and watch Adesanya vs. Pereira online.

Besides letting you watch Adesanya vs. Pereira online, a subscription to ESPN+ will also get you free live streams of UFC Fight Night, NHL games, college football, soccer, and other sports. Plus, the streamer has a solid selection of on-demand content too, such as 30 for 30 documentaries. See our full review of ESPN+ here.

When is UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira? Date, Time, Location

UFC 281 is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with Adesanya vs. Pereira expected to begin around 12:15 a.m. ET / 9:15 p.m. PT.

How to Get Tickets to UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

If you’re in the NYC area, forget streaming Adesanya vs. Pereira online and pick up tickets to see the buzzy fight in person. Tickets can still be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, with prices starting at $404, as of writing.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Odds, Card

Adesanya and Pereira’s history isn’t the only reason why fans are so excited about UFC 281. The headlining duo is also extremely well-matched with moneyline odds of -210 for Adesanya and +162 for Pereira (FanDuel).

However, Adesanya does not see the fight as an equal match-up. “He’s very one-dimensional. He’s early on in this game as well so I’m even glad to get him now,” Adesanya told ESPN. “I definitely know he’s not as smart as me in the cage. I know that for a fact.”

Pereira is relatively new to the UFC — especially to be given a shot at a title — having made his debut in November of last year with a knockout win against Andreas Michailidis. This year, Pereira took on Bruno Silva in UFC Fight Night 203 and Sean Strickland in UFC 276. Pereira bested both fighters, and even garnered a Performance of the Night award for knocking out Strickland.

Besides Adesanya vs. Pereira, there’s a handful of other exciting fights going down before the headliners enter the octagon — most notably, a women’s strawweight championship fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili, as well as a match between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Here’s the full main card for UFC 281:

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira — UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili — UFC strawweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler — Lightweights

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez — bantamweights

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles — Lightweights

To watch UFC 281 online this weekend — including Adesanya vs. Pereira and Esparza vs. Weili — be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and purchase the UFC 281 PPV live stream before Saturday night.

