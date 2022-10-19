UFC 280 Live Stream: How to Watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev Online

Boasting two extremely well-matched title fights, this Saturday’s UFC 280 is shaping up to be a big one — here’s how to watch the star-studded event live online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This weekend is serving up two blockbuster MMA title fights in the form of UFC 280.

Front and center in the ESPN+ event is a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant title, and a co-main bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw.

Buy UFC 280 PPV Live Stream $74.99

‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira previously nabbed the lightweight belt at UFC 262 when he beat Michael Chandler by TKO. The São Paulo fighter went on to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, but he subsequently missed weight at UFC 274 against Justin Gaethje. Oliveira won that fight as well, extending his records for most finishes (19) and submissions (16) while growing his winning streak to 11, but wasn’t allowed to retain the belt.

Related: UFC Star Rose Namajunas Tapped for Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Islam Makhachev, meantime, has been on a tear with a ten-fight winning streak, most recently beating Bobby Green in a UFC Fight Night event. Currently ranked number four in the UFC lightweight division, Makhachev has built a near-perfect record of 22-1 with 10 submissions and four knockouts.

The Russian fighter is also the closest fans will likely ever get to seeing Oliveira take on Khabib Nurmagomedov, who coaches and corners for Makhachev. Nurmagomedov retired in 2021 with the lightweight championship and an undefeated record. Speaking to UFC Russia, Nurmagomedov predicted that Makhachev will “roll over” Oliveira.

But UFC 280’s co-main, Sterling vs. Dillashaw, promises just as much excitement as Oliveira vs. Makhachev. Sterling and Dillashaw are ranked number one and number three in the UFC’s bantamweight division, respectively, with “Funk Master” Sterling holding the belt and Dillashaw looking to become a three-time champion.

And the buzz for UFC 280 doesn’t stop at these two title fights, as the main card also delivers Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot.

In short, UFC 280 promises a seriously good night of MMA fights. Read on for key details about the event, including how to watch UFC 280 online.

When Is UFC 280? Date, Time, Location

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev is happening on Saturday, October 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The action starts with prelims at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The main event between Oliveira and Makhachev is expected to get underway around 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev Online: Live Stream UFC 280

As a numbered event, UFC 280 will be available exclusively as a pay-per-view live stream through ESPN+. To watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev online, you’ll first need to get a subscription to ESPN+ (if you’re not already a subscriber) and then purchase the PPV live stream on ESPN+.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 280 PPV $84.98

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to sign up. The streaming service, which includes live sports and on-demand content, costs $9.99 per month or $99 a year for an annual subscription.

Once you’re logged into your ESPN+ account, purchase the Oliveira vs. Makhachev PPV live stream separately for $74.99 and you’re ready to live stream UFC 280 online. For new subscribers, this brings the grand total to $84.98 to watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev online.

Buy UFC 280 PPV Live Stream $74.99

DEAL: Save $11 a Month with UFC 280 + the Disney Bundle

Want to save some money while getting the UFC 280 PPV live stream? Sign up for the Disney Bundle with your purchase. The Disney Bundle gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (ad-supported plan) all for $13.99 a month. This saves about $11 a month compared to paying for all three separately, making the bundle a smart choice for consolidating your streaming lineup.

Buy Disney Bundle + UFC 280 PPV $84.98

If you already have Disney+ and Hulu, and you want to sign up for ESPN+ to watch Oliveira vs. Makhachev online, we suggest canceling those plans and signing up for the Disney Bundle to get these savings every month.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Card, Odds

Both of UFC 280’s title fights are expected to be very close match ups. In the main event, Makhachev enters the ring as the (very slight) favorite with moneyline odds of -170 against Oliveira’s +132. And Sterling vs. Dillashaw is just as close: oddsmakers give Sterling the edge with -174 and Dillashaw the underdog odds of +136 (FanDuel).

Here’s the full main card for UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev:

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev — UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw — UFC bantamweight title

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley — bantamweights

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot — lightweights

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot — flyweights

Be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and purchase the UFC 280 PPV live stream before Saturday’s big event.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 280 PPV $84.98