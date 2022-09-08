If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Most numbered UFC events see at least one title on the line, but UFC 279 is doing things differently. Instead of a championship belt(s), UFC 279 is drawing us in with a fight between two bonafide MMA superstars: Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. To sweeten the deal, we’ll also see Jingliang Li take on Tony Ferguson before Chimaev vs. Diaz, plus a few other exciting main card fights.

Looking to watch Chimaev vs. Diaz live online? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the buzzy match-up, including how to live stream UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz.

When Is UFC 279? Date, Time, Location

UFC 279 is going down on Saturday, September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, with prelims happening at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

In the Las Vegas area this weekend? Be sure to pick up tickets to Chimaev vs. Diaz at VividSeats.com. Tickets are still available and prices are starting at $151, as of writing.

How to Watch Chimaev vs. Diaz Online: Live Stream UFC 279

As with all numbered UFC fights, ESPN+ is the only way to watch Chimaev vs. Diaz in the U.S. Viewers will first need an ESPN+ subscription, which they can then use to purchase the UFC 279 PPV live stream.

Because UFC is exclusively on ESPN+, you can’t get the UFC 279 PPV on regular cable TV. However, ESPN+ has the advantage of being on all devices, letting you watch Chimaev vs. Diaz on your phone, smart TV, TV streaming device (like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV), tablet, or laptop.

The whole ESPN+ UFC deal can be a bit confusing, so here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need to do to watch Chimaev vs. Diaz live online using the streaming service:

1. UFC 279 Pay-Per-View Stream

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll just need to buy the Chimaev vs. Diaz PPV live stream on ESPN+. The PPV live stream costs $74.99 for ESPN+ subscribers, and will let you stream the fight on any device.

2. ESPN+ Subscription + UFC 279 PPV

New to ESPN+? You’ll need to get a subscription to ESPN+ first, and then purchase the PPV live stream using your new subscription. An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year for an annual subscription (the latter option saves you about $20 a year). Once you have a subscription, you’ll be able to purchase the PPV stream for $74.99, bringing the total cost to live stream UFC 279 to $84.98.

Besides access to the UFC 279 live stream (and all upcoming UFC live streams), ESPN+ gets you free live streams of UFC Fight Night, as well as a host of other live sports programming including soccer, NFL, and tennis.

3. Save $11 a Month With UFC 279 & the Disney Bundle

One way to save a sizeable chunk of change on your streaming bill is to get the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, all for $13.99 a month. The bundle saves $11 a month compared to paying for each streaming service separately, and will let you purchase the UFC 279 PPV live stream for $74.99 (just as above).

How to Watch UFC 279 Online Free

UFC 279 is exclusively an ESPN+ PPV match, so, unfortunately, there’s no (legal) way to live stream UFC 279 for free online.

However, anyone can watch the UFC 279 prelims online for free. Instead of ESPN+, the prelims are broadcast on regular live TV on ESPN and ABC. If you get a free trial to a live TV streaming service, you’ll be able to stream the UFC 279 prelims online for free. We recommend getting a free trial to either DirecTV Stream or fuboTV to watch the Chimaev vs. Diaz prelims for free.

UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Fight Card, Odds

Nate Diaz might be a legendary UFC fighter, but he’s the underdog going into Saturday’s fight against Khamzat Chimaev. The Swede is younger than Diaz by nine years, undefeated, two inches taller, and more active over the past couple of years. Because of this, oddsmakers have Chimaev at -1000 and Diaz at +630 (per FanDeul Sportsbook).

The only metric where Diaz comes out on top is overall fighting experience: the Californian has a record of 20-13-0, while Chimaev has 11 fights under his belt. This experience is of course invaluable in the octagon, but it might not be enough for Diaz to best “Borz.”

In addition to the five-round bout between Chimaev and Diaz, UFC 279 viewers will get a co-main welterweight fight between Jingliang Li and Tony Ferguson. Here are the other main card fights happening this Saturday on ESPN+:

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson — Women’s Bantamweight

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba — Light Heavyweight

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez — Welterweight

Head to ESPN+ on Saturday to watch the entire UFC 279 card and the buzzy fight between Diaz and Chimaev.