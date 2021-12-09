UFC 269 Live Stream: How to Watch the Oliveira vs. Poirier Pay-Per-View Fight Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The final UFC event of 2021 takes place this weekend and organizers are calling it one of the biggest fights of the year.

UFC 269 features a lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, with Poirier looking to unseat the Brazilian champ to take home the title. Here’s what you need to know to watch UFC 269 in-person and online.

When is UFC 269? Date, Time, Location

UFC 269 takes place this Saturday, December 11 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Early prelims start at 6:15pm ET / 3:15pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The main card, featuring Oliveira vs. Poirier begins at 10 pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to Watch UFC 269 In Person: Tickets, Pricing

UFC 269 is open to spectators, who are expected to pack T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. If you want to watch UFC 269 in person, you can get UFC tickets online through VividSeats.com, where we’ve spotted ticket prices starting from around $170.

Buy: UFC 269 Tickets at $172+

UFC 269 tickets are selling out quickly, so you’ll want to act fast if you want seats to watch Oliveira vs. Poirier in person. BONUS: Use promo code RS15 at VividSeats.com to get a $15 discount on your tickets to UFC 269.

UFC 269 Live Stream: How to Watch Oliveira vs. Poirier Online

UFC 269 is an official pay-per-view (PPV) event, and the only way to watch UFC 269 online is through ESPN+. To get the UFC 269 live stream, you’ll need to be an ESPN+ subscriber and then pay the $69.99 PPV price.

Don’t have ESPN+? There are a couple of ways to get the streaming service and the UFC 269 stream instantly to watch Oliveira vs. Poirier online.

1. ESPN+ Single Month Membership with PPV: $77

The cheapest way to watch the Oliveira vs. Poirier PPV stream is to sign up for a single month of ESPN+ here for $6.99, and then add on the $69.99 PPV price.

The total cost will be $76.98 and you’ll have access to ESPN+ in time for the fight, plus 30 days afterwards, which includes free streaming of UFC Fight Night, live sports and free access to all ESPN+ content.

Buy: ESPN+ Single Month with PPV at $76.98

2. ESPN+ Annual Subscription with PPV: $90

Your best bet is to sign up for an annual ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 269 PPV stream. The total price will be $89.98, which saves you more than 30% versus paying for the annual subscription and fight separately.

Your annual ESPN+ membership gets you free streaming on ESPN+ for an entire year, so you don’t have to worry about downloading the app or signing up for the service again for future UFC PPV events (note: even though UFC 269 is the last UFC event of 2021, your ESPN+ annual membership continues for 12 months from your sign-up date).

Buy: ESPN+ Annual Plan with PPV at $89.98

3. Disney Bundle with PPV: $84

If you want more entertainment options, ESPN+ is promoting its UFC Bundle deal, which gets you the UFC 269 live stream plus ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu for just $84 total. Once the fight ends, you’ll still have unlimited access to all three streaming services for 30 days afterwards.

Buy: Disney Bundle with PPV at $84

Your UFC 269 pay-per-view price on ESPN+ lets you watch UFC 269 live from your phone, laptop, tablet or TV.

How to Live Stream UFC 269 Online Free

There isn’t a way to stream UFC 269 online free, although ESPN+ subscribers can watch the UFC 269 early prelims and prelims for free, along with free post-fight coverage. You’ll still have to sign-up for the pay-per-view fight here if you want to watch the main card featuring Oliveira vs. Poirier.

UFC 269 Fight Card, Odds

UFC 269 features a loaded fight card, headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. These are two of the most experienced fighters in UFC history, and the two meet in what will be their combined 56th UFC appearance.

Vegas oddsmakers currently have Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) as the favorite over Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC). After literally bringing the trash-talking Conor McGregor to his knees at UFC 264 (with Poirier winning via technical knockout), Dustin “The Diamond” will be hungry to take down the current champ Oliveira at UFC 269.

There are a ton of other intriguing matchups on the UFC 269 fight card. The co-main event features two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes defending her women’s bantamweight title against Julianna Pena.

Geoff Neal takes on Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout, and former UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrand makes his flyweight debut vs. Kai Kara-France. The opening fight of the UFC 269 main card pits Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight matchup.

Where to Buy UFC 269 Merch Online

If you want to rep your favorite fighter, the official UFC store has a huge sale right now on a selection of T-shirts, hats, beanies, memorabilia and more.

Whether you’re a collector or fan, it’s a great way to commemorate what’s sure to be a memorable night of action in the octagon (it’s a great holiday gift idea too). See all the available UFC 269 merch online here.

