How to Watch UFC 251: Live Stream Usman vs. Masvidal on ESPN+

After weeks of anticipation, UFC 251 is finally upon us. The big event airs live tomorrow night (Saturday, July 11th) from “Fight Island,” a private resort in Dubai that’s been converted into a staging area and main ring for UFC fights. Prelims for UFC 251 start at 6pm ET with the main card starting time set for 10pm ET.

The main title match pits current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman against Jorge Masvidal, UFC’s 2019 Fighter of the Year. Masvidal was a last-minute replacement for top-ranked Gilbert Burns, after Burns tested positive for COVID-19 just last week. UFC officials have introduced a number of safety measures to curb any potential threats of the coronavirus on Fight Island. Fans will not be in attendance for UFC 251, and the company says all staff and athletes will be screened and have their temperature taken before entering the arena Saturday.

ESPN+

You can watch UFC 251 live on ESPN+, which lets you stream the fight on your phone, tablet, laptop or on your TV. Subscribers to the streaming service can watch the prelims for free. The main card, though, is a pay-per-view event available exclusively on ESPN+. To watch UFC 251, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ before paying the $64.99 PPV fee.

An ESPN+ membership costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. If you just want to access the fight, you can sign up for a month of service here, and then add the fight to your watchlist. The total price will be $70.

Your best deal is to snag ESPN’s current bundle promo, which gets you a year-long ESPN+ membership plus instant access to UFC 251 for just $84.98. The deal saves you more than 25% off, and you’ll have access to ESPN+ for an entire year, which will come in handy for UFC events down the line (Note: ESPN+ says existing subscribers who upgrade their current plan to an ESPN+ Annual Plan and purchase UFC 251 will be eligible for the 25% savings as well).

In addition to Usman vs. Masvidal, this weekend’s stacked card also features two other title fights: Peter Yan takes on Jose Aldo in the Bantamweight title match, and Alexander Volkanovski squares off against Max Holloway for the Featherweight championship. There are also two notable women’s fights on the card: Paige Vanzant vs. Amanda Ribas (Women’s Flyweight), and Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas (Women’s Strawweight).

UFC 251 is the first of four events scheduled to take place on Fight Island. The events were moved to Dubai after COVID-19 restrictions shut down most professional sporting events in the U.S. earlier this year.