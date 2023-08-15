UEFA Super Cup Livestream: How to Watch Manchester City vs. Sevilla Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch the 2023 UEFA Super Cup online using a live TV streaming service (like DirecTV Stream) or Paramount+. Both options offer free trials that you can use to stream the Super Cup for free; sign up for a DirecTV Stream free trial here or a Paramount+ free trial here.

The 2023 Champions League and the Europa League have named their victors, which means it’s time for the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. This year sees first-time UCL titlists Manchester City headed to Piraeus, Greece to play Sevilla, who have played for the Super Cup five times before and won it once.

Looking to watch the 2023 UEFA Super Cup live from the States? Read on. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best ways to stream the Super Cup online, including a couple of ways to watch Man City vs. Sevilla for free.

The Super Cup isn’t the only big soccer game on the horizon: This weekend will see the finales of both the Women’s World Cup and the Leagues Cup. See our Women’s World Cup streaming guide here and our Leagues Cup streaming guide here.

How to Watch UEFA Super Cup Online

In the U.S., the 2023 Super Cup will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, Univision, and Paramount+. For cord-cutters, that means you can watch the Super Cup online using a live TV streaming service or Paramount+. Here’s a breakdown of our favorite streaming services you can use to watch the Super Cup.

1. Stream Stream UEFA Super Cup on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is our favorite live TV streaming service, and with CBS Sports Network as part of its Ultimate package, you can use it to watch the Super Cup online. The streamer's Ultimate package costs $109.99 a month, but you can sign up for DirecTV Stream's five-day free trial to stream the Super Cup without paying — just cancel before the five days are up.

2. Stream UEFA Super Cup on Paramount+

Paramount+ will livestreaming the UEFA Super Cup to all of its subscribers, making the streaming service another easy way to watch the game. Paramount+ also offers a free trial (seven days) that you can use to stream the Super Cup for free. After the free trial, Paramount+ plans start at $5.99 a month.

3. Stream Stream UEFA Super Cup on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service you can use to watch the Super Cup is fuboTV, which delivers livestreams of CBS Sports Network and up to 250+ other channels. fuboTV plans start with a seven-day free trial, and then plans start at $74.99 a month.

Stream UEFA Super Cup for Free

If you want to stream the Super Cup for free, you’re in luck. All of the above streaming services (DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, and fuboTV) offer free trials that you can use to get a free Super Cup livestream — as long as you cancel the trial before payment starts. Grab DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, Paramount+’s free trial here, or fuboTV’s free trial here.

When is the UEFA Super Cup? Date, Time

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

2023 UEFA Super Cup: Man City vs. Sevilla Odds

Man City has been on a tear this season, cleaning up the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League — and they’ve already beaten Sevilla in the teams’ last four meetings. This gives City the edge over Sevilla, with current odds showing a -300 moneyline for Pep Guardiola’s side and +750 for Sevilla.