NCAA Championship Livestream: How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State Online for Free

It’s time to crown a new NCAA men’s basketball champion.

After a thrilling few weeks of March Madness, we’re down to the fourth-seeded UConn Huskies and the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs in the NCAA championship game. San Diego State has already smashed its program record this year, having never made it past the Sweet 16, and UConn is looking to secure its fifth championship. It’ll be an upset if the Aztecs can take home the trophy, but, as we’ve been reminded all tournament long, upsets are always possible during March Madness.

Here’s a quick guide on how to stream UConn vs. San Diego State online for free tomorrow, even if you don’t have cable.

How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State for Free Online

UConn vs. San Diego State is airing on CBS and Paramount+, but you can watch the game online for free by getting a free trial to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package. The live TV streaming service includes CBS in its channel lineup, so you’ll be able to get an official livestream of the game on any device. DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts five days, and then you’ll be charged $99.99 a month if you decide keep the service.

Alternatively, you can get a seven-day free trial to fuboTV — another live TV streaming service that comes with CBS — and watch UConn vs. San Diego State for free that way.

A third option is to watch UConn vs. San Diego State online for free through Paramount+ by getting Paramount+’s seven-day free trial.

When is UConn vs. San Diego State Game? Time, Date

The NCAA championship game is happening tomorrow, Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Prediction

UConn is the favorite to win against San Diego State with the edge in a 7.5-point spread and moneyline odds of -345 against the Aztec’s +270.

The two teams have only played each other once before, all the way back in the Sweet 16 of the 2011 March Madness tournament.

In this year’s tournament, the Huskies have dominated every opponent they’ve met. Their most recent game against Miami was their narrowest win at 72-59. Before that game, UConn won every game by at least 15 points.

But the Aztecs have been on-point all tournament as well, capped off by a Final Four victory straight out of a movie: ​With 0.7 seconds on the clock, junior guard Lamont Butler hit a pull-up jump shot to give San Diego a 72-71 win over Florida Atlantic.

And the Aztecs will have to pull off another miracle tomorrow to secure its first championship. To see what happens, grab a free trial to DirecTV Stream to watch UConn vs. San Diego State online tomorrow.

