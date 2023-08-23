Tour Championship Livestream: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream the Tour Championship for free by taking advantage of the five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream. Sign up here.

This year’s PGA Tour season is coming to a close, which means the top 30 golfers of the FedEx Cup Playoff are gearing up for the 2023 Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Whether you’ve been following the PGA Tour all year long, or you just want to see some great golf, you’ll want to catch this year’s Tour Championship live. Below are a few ways to stream the Tour Championship online if you’ve recently broken up with cable — including an easy way to watch the Tour Championship for free.

How to Watch the Tour Championship Online Without Cable

The 2023 Tour Championship will air on TV on Golf Channel and CBS, but cord-cutters can tune in using a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. The streaming services ESPN+ and Peacock will also be showing at least parts of the tournament.

Here’s a full breakdown of the best ways to stream the Tour Championship online:

1. Stream the Tour Championship on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite way to watch the Tour Championship online is to get a free trial to a live TV streaming service that carries Golf Channel and CBS, such as DirecTV Stream. You can get both channels in DirecTV Stream’s Choice package, which includes over 100 channels total and costs $99.99 a month after the five-day free trial is over.

2. Stream the Tour Championship on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service with Golf Channel and CBS is fuboTV. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial before you pay, and then packages start at $74.99 a month after that. All packages offer a ton of value: The most affordable plan, for example, includes over 160 channels.

3. Stream the Tour Championship on ESPN+

For a more streamlined Tour Championship livestreaming experience, check out ESPN+. They’ll have streams of the main feed, featured groups, marquee groups, and featured holes. ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s very affordable (compared to the above options) at $9.99 a month.

Stream the Tour Championship for Free

Thanks to the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, you can watch the Tour Championship online for free. DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts for five days, and fuboTV’s lasts for seven — both long enough to last through the whole tournament. Sign up for DirecTV Stream’s trial here, or fuboTV’s trial here, but just remember to cancel before the trial window ends to avoid being charged.

When Is the Tour Championship? 2023 Dates, Times

The 2023 Tour Championship starts on Thursday, Aug. 24, and wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 27. Here’s the full schedule, including TV broadcast information (times in ET).

Thursday, Aug. 24

1-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 25

Saturday, Aug. 26

1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

3-7 p.m. on CBS.

Sunday, Aug. 27

12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

1:30-6 p.m. on CBS

FedEx Cup Playoffs Field, Purse

Golfers are guaranteed a significant payday just by making it into the Tour Championship, and they have the opportunity to rake in some serious dough if they place well. The first-place prize is a whopping $18 million, second place is $6.5 million, and third is $5 million. All players who finish in the top 10 get at least seven figures, and even the golfer who finishes last (30th) gets $500,000.

As with the previous few years, the Tour Championship will give players a starting score depending on how many FedExCup points they’ve accrued during the Playoffs. The two golfers with the most points start the Tour Championship at 10-under par, the No. 2 player starts at 8-under, the No. 3 player starts at 7-under, and so on. Below is a breakdown of each player’s starting score headed into the Tour Championship.

10 Under: Scottie Scheffler

8 Under: Viktor Hovland

7 Under: Rory McIlroy

6 Under: Jon Rahm

5 Under: Lucas Glover

4 Under: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

3 Under: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

2 Under: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

1 Under: Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

Even: Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka