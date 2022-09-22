How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson.

Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers.

What’s more, Amazon announced that more people signed up for Prime during the first TNF game than on any other day in its history (it had even more signups than on Prime Day or Cyber Monday).

In other words, Thursday Night Football on Amazon is a hit — and it’s yet another good reason to sign up for Amazon Prime. It’s also a good sign for current members, as Amazon continues to offer more content and perks to its Prime subscribers. If you’re not already a Prime member, sign up here, and read on for more details on how to watch Thursday Night Football live streams with Amazon Prime.

Is Thursday Night Football on Any TV Channel?

Amazon is now the exclusive broadcaster of Thursday Night Football, but you can still watch TNF broadcasts for free in local markets of the teams playing that night. So, if you only want to watch your home team (and you live in-market), you can pick up a digital antenna (like this one) and watch Thursday Night Football locally for free.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video

If you want to watch Thursday Night Football online, Amazon Prime Video is now the only place to do so. To live stream games, you’ll need to have a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year and comes with a 30-day free trial. You can also choose to get a membership to Prime Video only, which costs $8.99 per month.

Both memberships (the full Prime membership or Prime Video à la carte) will let you live stream Thursday Night Football every week, and let you record games if you can’t watch them live.

One benefit of Thursday Night Football going digital is that you can easily watch games on any smart TV or regular TV with a connected streaming device, and you can watch games on your phone, laptop, or tablet (say, while traveling). Prime Video also offers a Spanish-speaking broadcast and a “Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats” broadcast which gives viewers more detailed statistics throughout the game.

And if you were concerned about TNF on Prime Video feeling different than before, don’t worry: Amazon tapped veteran announcers Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit to provide commentary for every game.

A Prime Video membership gets you a ton of other great streaming content too, and, with the full Prime membership, you get free two-day shipping on most Amazon packages and access to special Prime Day deals. All told, a Prime membership is a better deal than ever now that Thursday Night Football is included for free.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free on Amazon

Another great thing about TNF moving to Amazon is that you can now use Amazon’s 30-day free trial to get free Thursday Night Football live streams at home. Head here to start a 30-day Prime free trial and start watching Thursday Night Football for free for the next month.

Plus, as mentioned, current Prime Members can now immediately watch Thursday Night Football for free — no further signups required.

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Schedule

Thursday Night Football on Amazon started in Week 2 with the Chargers vs. the Chiefs, and will run through the end of December (Week 17). Head here to see the full schedule for Thursday Night Football on Amazon.

