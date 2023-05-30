‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Livestream: How to Watch TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Ultimate Fighter is back for Season 31, and it’s packing some serious star power: Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are opposing coaches this season, which means we’ll get a bout between the two decorated fighters later this year.

If you’re looking to follow McGregor and Chandler’s teams through this season of the UFC reality show, read on. Below is a complete guide on how to watch The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 online, plus details on where to stream past seasons of TUF online.

Quick Answer: You can stream all past and new episodes of TUF on ESPN+. Alternatively, you can watch new episodes live on ESPN using a live TV streaming service like fuboTV.

How to Watch Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Online

If you want to watch The Ultimate Fighter online in 2023, you have two options: ESPN+ or ESPN via a live TV streaming service like fuboTV. ESPN+ is the most straightforward option, but fuboTV has a free trial that you can use to watch TUF for free for a week. Here’s a full breakdown of both options.

1. Stream The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+

The easiest way to watch The Ultimate Fighter online is through ESPN+. The streaming service is now the home of TUF, including new episodes of Season 31 and all past seasons. A subscription costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year if you pay annually. Alternatively, you can get ESPN through the Disney Bundle (which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+) for just $12.99 a month.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99

2. Stream The Ultimate Fighter on fuboTV

Another way to watch TUF Season 31 is to tune into the ESPN broadcast using fuboTV. The live TV streaming starts with a seven-day free trial, which means you can watch The Ultimate Fighter for free for a week. After the free trial ends, fuboTV costs $74.99 a month.

Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Release Date

The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 premieres on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. New episodes will air every Tuesday until August 15.

After each episode of The Ultimate Fighter is the post-analysis show, After TUF.

When Will McGregor vs. Chandler Fight Happen?

Of course, part of the excitement around TUF Season 31 is the promise of a fight between coaches McGregor and Chandler. However, a date has yet to be announced for the bout.

Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Contestants, Coaches

McGregor and Chandler will be coaching a total of 16 hopeful fighters in this season of TUF, including eight bantamweights and eight lightweights.

UFC also announced that the theme of this TUF season is "Redemption," with former UFC competitors up against rising MMA stars. Some of these past UFC contenders include Hunter Azure (2-2 UFC record), Cody Gibson (1-3), and Austin Hubbard (3-4).

UFC also announced that the theme of this TUF season is “Redemption,” with former UFC competitors up against rising MMA stars. Some of these past UFC contenders include Hunter Azure (2-2 UFC record), Cody Gibson (1-3), and Austin Hubbard (3-4).

Here’s the full list of contenders in TUF Season 31:

Lightweights: Lee Hammond; Kurt Holobaugh; Austin Hubbard; Nate Jennerman; Jason Knight; Aaron McKenzie; Landon Quinones; Roosevelt Roberts

Bantamweights: Hunter Azure; Rico DiSciullo; Cody Gibson; Mando Gutierrez; Brad Katona; Timur Valiev; Carlos Vera; Trevor Wells

Where to Watch Ultimate Fighter Past Seasons Online

If you want to go back and watch past seasons of TUF online, head to ESPN+. The ESPN streaming service has every season of The Ultimate Fighter available to stream for free for subscribers.

Alternatively, you can also purchase individual episodes or seasons of TUF on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99 per episode or $14.99 a season. This is much more expensive than subscribing to ESPN+, but it’s a good option if you just want to watch single episodes without paying the $9.99 to get ESPN+.

