How to Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Online

Over the course of its 32-year-run, The Simpsons has become one of the most popular TV series ever created. Rolling Stone recently named the series the best sitcom of all time. If you want to catch up with your old friends in Springfield, or re-watch your favorite episodes, you’re in luck. It’s never been easier to watch The Simpsons online.

How to Stream The Simpsons on Disney+

If you want to watch The Simpsons online, you can stream the animated series’ entire run on Disney+. The marquee streaming service costs $7.99 per month on its own, or $13.99 per month as part of a bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN+ included. The bundle is one of the best values in all of streaming. If you want to go ad-free, you can get a subscription to Disney Plus’ triple play for $18.99.

Disney+ offers The Simpsons in HD with two viewing options. Older seasons (1-20), which were originally broadcast for tube televisions, can be watched in either their original 4:3 aspect ratio, or 16:9 widescreen. New seasons (20-present), which were originally broadcast in HD, are available in their native 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio.

This may not seem like a big deal, but the feature allows you to watch every episode of The Simpsons as it was meant to be seen. Once you sign up for Disney+, you can watch The Simpsons free online and on-demand, with unlimited viewing.

In addition to The Simpsons, Disney+’s catalogue includes access to the Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars catalogues.

How to Watch The Simpsons Without Disney+

If you’d like to watch The Simpsons without paying for a monthly subscription to Disney+, you have a couple of options.

You can buy individual seasons (or episodes) from Amazon’s Prime Video storefront. Once you’ve purchased an episode or season, you’ll have unlimited access to it. Amazon offers every episode from every season in HD, but the entire show is only available in a 16:9 aspect ratio.

If you prefer physical media, you can buy individual seasons of The Simpsons on DVD. These sets contain extras like a director’s or writer’s commentary, deleted scenes, and more. Fox stopped releasing DVD collections of The Simpsons after season 19, though.

How to Watch The Simpsons on TV Without Cable

The Simpsons continues to air on FOX every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The latest season is running through May 23, so there are still a few episodes left. If you want to watch The Simpsons on TV, and don’t have cable, here’s how you can still watch the new episodes live:

If you live in a city (or close to one) you can catch any live TV show on CBS, ABC, or FOX without paying any subscription fee by using an HDTV antenna. These stations (and a handful of others) broadcast their videos over the airwaves in HD for free.

If you want to get an HDTV antenna, we recommend the Mohu Leaf, which has a range of 40 miles, and is paper thin. This is an indoor antenna, which means you don’t have to install it on your roof — just connect it to your TV’s coaxial (cable) input, and place it near a window for the best reception. You’ll be able to access FOX for free, in clear, HD quality.

Another great option is subscribing to Sling TV, a service that lets you stream live TV and videos from a mix of broadcast and premium channels for $35 per month. Sling TV works over the internet, so you’ll need a broadband connection if you want to stream The Simpsons on FOX live.