The Players Championship Livestream: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time for one of the PGA Tour’s biggest stops as the world’s top golfers descend on TPC Sawgrass for the 2023 Players Championship.

The winner of this year’s Players Championship will walk off the course with 600 FedExCup points (the same as the four majors) and $4.5 million of the tournament’s $25 million purse. That’s the biggest purse and winner’s take of any event in 2023, newly increased since last year.

If you’re looking to watch The Players Championship live this year, read on. Below is our full guide on how to stream The Players Championship online in 2023, plus a couple of hacks that let you watch The Players Championship for free.

How to Watch The Players Championship Online: Streaming Guide

The 2023 Players championship will be broadcast on cable and satellite TV through Golf Channel and NBC. But, if you’ve cut the cord, you’re actually better off: Peacock and ESPN+ will be livestreaming The Players Championship, in its entirety, to subscribers. Alternatively, you can watch the Players Championship online using a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream or Sling. Check out details on all your options here:

1. Stream The Players Championship on ESPN+

One easy way to watch The Players Championship is with ESPN+, which will let you watch the whole tournament live online. An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year (the annual option saves about 17% over 12 months).

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99

2. Stream The Players Championship on Peacock

Peacock will also have livestreams of The Players Championship this year. With a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you’ll be able to stream the tournament on any device. Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 a month or $44.99 annually if you pay for a year upfront (the latter option saves about 17%). You can also upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, which removes ads for Peacock’s on-demand content. Editor’s picks

Buy Peacock Premium $4.99

3. Stream The Players Championship on DirecTV Stream

You can also watch The Players Championship online by getting a live TV streaming service, such as DirecTV Stream. The service’s Choice package includes over 105 channels, including NBC and Golf Channel for The Players Championship, and even comes with premium streaming services like HBO Max for free to sweeten the deal.

DirecTV Stream’s Choice package costs $99.99 a month, but your subscription starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

4. Stream The Players Championship on Sling

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch The Players Championship online is Sling. Combine the Sling Blue plan with Sling’s Sports Extra add-on and you’ll get live access to NBC and Golf Channel, as well as 51 other live TV channels.

Sling Blue costs $45 a month and the Sling Sports Extra add-on costs $11 a month. However, Sling is running a deal right now that knocks 50% off your first month of Sling Blue, bringing your first bill down to a total of $33.50.

Buy Sling Blue + Sports Extra $33.50 Trending Miley's Whole Career Has Been Building to This Moment Tucker Carlson’s No Good, Very Bad Week Jenna Ortega Does Not Want to Do the 'Wednesday' Dance in 'SNL' Promo GloRilla Concert Venue Was Known Locally as a ‘Death Trap.' Now It’s Actually Become One

How to Watch The Players Championship for Free Online

If you want to watch The Players Championship for free online (legally), you can do so by getting a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream or a seven-day free trial to fuboTV. Both live TV streaming services offer Golf Channel and NBC as part of their channel lineups, which you’ll be able to access free of charge during their free trials. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial is over to avoid being charged. Related

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is The Players Championship? Dates, Times, Schedule

The Players Championship will be taking place Thursday, March 9 through Sunday, March 12. Here’s when and where to tune in each day:

Thursday, March 9: 12-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel / ESPN+ / Peacock

Friday, March 10: 12-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel / ESPN+ / Peacock

Saturday, March 11: 1-6 p.m. ET on NBC / ESPN+ / Peacock

Sunday, March 12: 1-6 p.m. ET on NBC / ESPN+ / Peacock

2023 Players Championship Field, Favorites

Although some talent will be absent at the 2023 Players Championship, we’ll get appearances by almost all the top players in the Official World Golf Ranking and the FedExCup standings.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy are the top contenders at the Players Championship this year. Rahm, Scheffler, and McIlroy have been shuffling around in the Official World Golf Ranking’s top three spots over the past month, with Rahm currently sitting at No. 1. Should Scheffler or McIlroy win this weekend, they’ll bump Rahm to take the No. 1 spot.

Last year’s Players Championship winner Cameron Smith won’t be at the tournament this year since jumping to the LIV Golf League. Tiger Woods will also not be competing in the Players Championship this year.