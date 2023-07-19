The Open Livestream: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream most of The Open online with DirecTV Stream, which starts with a five-day free trial. However, some Thursday and Friday play is only available live on Peacock.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

The world’s oldest golf tournament is back as The Open Championship returns for its 151st meeting.

This year’s Open (also called the British Open) will be broadcast on live TV and Peacock from the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The Open last came to Royal Liverpool in 2014 when Rory McIlroy nabbed his first Open win. McIlroy is the favorite to win again this year, coming off a victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

Related: The Best Golf Shirts to Wear Right Now

The Open is the final major golf championship of the year, so fans won’t get this level of action until The Masters in May of next year. If you’re looking to catch the event live without cable, read on. Below is a complete guide on where to stream The Open online, including a way to watch the tournament for free.

How to Watch The Open Online Without Cable

Broadcasting of The Open will be spread across USA Network, NBC, and Peacock. This means you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service that carries USA and NBC (such as DirecTV Stream or fuboTV), as well as Peacock, if you want to watch all of The Open live.

Here’s a full breakdown of all the streaming options for The Open in 2023:

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Official Streamer: Peacock

Also Consider: fuboTV

1. Stream The Open on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite live TV streaming service for watching The Open online is DirecTV Stream. The service’s Choice package gets you livestreams of over 100 channels, including NBC and USA Network for British Open streams. DirecTV Stream Choice starts with a five-day free trial (that you can use to watch the whole tournament for free), then costs $99.99 a month after that. Editor’s picks

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Stream The Open on Peacock

Peacock will have a few exclusive broadcasts of The Open on Thursday and Friday, and it’ll also have simulcasts of the tournament’s NBC coverage on Saturday and Sunday. Luckily, Peacock is very affordable at $4.99 a month for their Premium plan or $9.99 a month for their Premium Plus plan.

Buy Peacock $4.99

3. Stream The Open on fuboTV

A good alternative streaming service to DirecTV Stream is fuboTV, whose Pro plan delivers access to over 160 channels — including NBC and USA for The Open livestreams. You get a seven-day free trial to start, and then the Pro plan will run you $74.99 a month (if you want to keep the service).

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Stream The Open for Free

Want to watch The Open for free? Be sure to take advantage of a free trial from DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. DirecTV Stream’s trial lasts five days and fuboTV’s lasts seven, which means either one will last you the whole tournament. Just be sure to cancel before the trial is over to avoid paying.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

The Open Schedule 2023

The 2023 Open Championship starts on Thursday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 23. Below is a full schedule for The Open, including TV broadcast details (times in ET).

(You’ll notice that much of The Open is on at odd hours for U.S. viewers. If you can’t tune in to any part of the championship, you can use the cloud DVR features offered by DirecTV Stream and fuboTV.)

Thursday, July 20

1:30-4 a.m. — Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m. — USA Network

3-4 p.m. — Peacock

Friday, July 21

1:30-4 a.m. — Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m. — USA Network

3-4 p.m. — Peacock

Saturday, July 22

5-7 a.m. — USA Network

7 a.m.-3 p.m. — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, July 23

4-7 a.m. — USA Network

7 a.m.-2 p.m. — NBC, Peacock