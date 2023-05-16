NBA Draft Lottery Livestream: How to Watch the Draft Lottery Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

While the NBA playoffs get into the conference finals, the 2023 NBA draft lottery is taking some of the limelight.

Tonight, the 14 NBA teams who didn’t make it to the playoffs will get a chance to sign this year’s top NBA Draft picks. This year’s top prospect? Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4, 19-year-old phenom out of France. Alongside Wembanyama is G-league player Scoot Henderson, a scoring guard who’s been getting mentored by Steph Curry.

This year, the teams with the best odds in the draft lottery are the Detroit Pistons, the Houston Rockets, and the San Antonio Spurs, who all have a 14% chance of securing the No. 1 pick.

If you’re looking to watch the 2023 NBA draft lottery live, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the draft lottery, including how to tune in without cable and when the livestream starts.

How to Watch the NBA Draft Lottery Online Without Cable in 2023

The 2023 NBA draft lottery will be broadcast on ESPN, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch the 2023 NBA draft lottery online using one of the live TV streaming services below.

Free Trial: fuboTV Pro Plan

Most Affordable: Sling Orange

Most Content: Hulu + Live TV

1. Stream the NBA Draft Lottery for Free on fuboTV

free trial

The best way to stream this year’s draft lottery is fuboTV. The highly-rated live TV streaming service starts with a seven-day free trial, which means you can watch the 2023 NBA draft lottery for free during the trial. After the trial is over, fuboTV subscriptions start at $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream the NBA Draft Lottery on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. The service’s Sling Orange package carries ESPN (and 30 other channels), making it an easy way to watch the NBA draft lottery online. Best of all, Sling Orange costs just $30 for your first month and $40 a month after that.

Buy Sling Orange $30

3. Stream the NBA Draft Lottery on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best, most comprehensive deals in streaming, delivering access to 85+ live TV channels, as well as everything on Hulu (on-demand), Disney+, and ESPN+. Among Hulu + Live TV’s channels is ESPN, making it another great option for streaming today’s NBA draft lottery. Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 a month, which isn’t too bad considering how much content you get.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery? Date, Time

The 2023 NBA draft lottery is airing tonight, Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

2023 NBA Draft Lottery Odds, Top Prospects

As mentioned, the top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft lottery is 7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old has been playing professionally in France since the age of 15, and has the potential to be an all-time great with handles, range, and defense to rival the NBA’s best players… only Wembanyama has several inches on all of them. Whoever ends up with this year’s first pick in the draft will almost certainly choose Wembanyama, and will likely see a major transformation in the 2023-24 season.

But who is most likely to get the first pick? The Pistons, Rockets, and Spurs are all likely possibilities with 14% chances, while the Hornets, the Trail Blazers, and the Magic are behind them, in that order. The least-likely teams in the 12-14th spots are the Thunder, the Raptors, and the Pelicans.

Here are the full odds for each team participating in the 2023 NBA draft lottery: