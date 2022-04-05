The Masters Live Stream 2022: How to Watch The Masters Golf Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The world’s greatest golfers are once again going clubhead to clubhead in this year’s Masters tournament.

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is currently the favorite to win the Masters, but all eyes will be on Tiger Woods: Following a serious car accident last year, there was speculation as to whether or not Woods would compete this year. But it seems the five-time champion will be hitting the course. Needless to say, die-hard golfers and casual fans alike are eager to see Woods pick up his clubs.

If you’re still figuring out how to watch the Masters, read on. We’ve rounded up a few ways to watch the Masters online, including a couple of ways to live stream the Masters for free.

When is The Masters 2022?

The Masters 2022 officially started on Monday, April 4th with practice rounds, and the Par 3 contest will be held on Wednesday, April 6th. The Masters main tournament will start on Thursday, April 7th and run through Sunday, April 10th.

How to Get Tickets to the Masters 2022

As always, this year’s Masters tournament will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. If you’re in the area, grab tickets to the event through Stubhub here.

Buy: The Masters Tickets at Stubhub

What TV Channel is the Masters On?

The Masters live TV coverage will be split between ESPN and CBS. ESPN will air the first two rounds of the golf tournament, on Thursday and Friday, and CBS will cover the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Tournament Free Without Cable

Because the Masters is on ESPN and CBS, there are plenty of options to watch the Masters online in 2022. Below are a few ways to stream the Masters online, plus a couple ways to watch the Masters for free. Most of these options will let you stream the Masters on all smart devices, such as Roku, Amazon Firestick, smartphones, and tablets.

1. Stream the Masters on FuboTV

As with most live sports events, you can watch the Masters online using FuboTV. The live TV streaming platform gets you live access to ESPN and CBS, making it easy to watch the Masters streams on your smart devices. You’ll be able to watch all four days of the Masters tournament, plus you’ll get a total of 114 live channels to watch other live TV.

FuboTV starts at $64.99 per month, but FuboTV memberships include a seven-day free trial. This means you’ll get free live streams of the Masters if you sign up at the beginning of the tournament.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

2. Stream the Masters on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is essentially an online version of DirecTV cable, making it an easy way to watch the Masters online. The service includes CBS and ESPN, as well as a host of other live channels. It costs $69.99 a month, but starts with a five-day free trial (i.e. enough time to watch the Masters for free).

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

3. Stream the Masters on Hulu + Live TV

Another great live TV streaming service to watch the Masters online is Hulu + Live TV. In addition to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, the service gets you live access to CBS and ESPN to watch the Masters, plus other channels including ABC, NBC, and FX. Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month, and will let you live stream the Masters on any smart device.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV at $69.99+

4. Stream the Masters on Paramount+

If you just want to watch the last two days of the Masters (Saturday and Sunday), check out Paramount+. The CBS streaming service lets you watch CBS live, which means live streams of the Masters on Saturday and Sunday. It’s very affordable too, costing just $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

Buy: Free Trial at Paramount+

5. Stream the Masters on ESPN+

Select portions of the Masters will be streaming live on ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s streaming platform. Bringing featured groups and holes, EPSN+ is a great way to watch the Masters highlights live without cable, and it costs just $6.99 per month.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

6. Masters.com

The Masters.com will stream the Masters for free, although only select featured holes and groups. You’ll also miss out on commentary, but it’s worth checking out.

Buy: Live Stream at Masters.com

The Masters 2022 Predictions

Competition for the prestigious green jacket is as tough as ever in 2022. Tiger Woods is teeing up with five Masters wins — the most of any current player — but his 17-month hiatus from events will surely be detrimental. Justin Thomas, Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm are a few golfers with a chance to win, but, as usual, it’s anyone’s game.