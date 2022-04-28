Here’s How to Stream All ‘The Godfather’ Movies Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse: you can now watch The Godfather movies online. After being absent from streaming services for a while, The Godfather movies are now available to stream on Paramount+.

The new streaming availability of The Godfather movies coincides with the release of The Offer, a biographical miniseries about the making of the first Godfather film. Starring Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy (the producer of The Godfather), Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, The Offer takes the perspective of Ruddy as he organizes what many consider one of the greatest movies of all time. The first three episodes of The Offer are now available on Paramount+, with the following seven episodes coming out each week.

Buy: Free Trial at Paramount+

Fans of the epic mob trilogy have another cause to celebrate this year, as The Godfather marks its 50th anniversary. A restored version of the film was given a limited theatrical release earlier this year, and can now be purchased in a collector-worthy 4K UHD box set.

Whether you’re looking to revisit the Corelones or contextualize The Offer, read on: we’ve outlined how to watch The Godfather movies online right now, both through streaming and digital rentals.

How to Watch The Godfather Movies Online: Where to Stream

The best way to watch The Godfather movies online is through Paramount+, where you can stream The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Coppola’s 2020 recut of The Godfather Part III).

Besides letting you stream The Godfather movies online, Paramount+ brings binge-worthy shows like 1883, Picard, and the new iCarly, as well as movies like Jackass Forever and Interstellar. The Paramount streaming service costs $4.99 per month, and begins with a seven-day free trial.

Buy: Free Trial at Paramount+

Don’t want to sign up for Paramount+? You can still watch The Godfather movies online through Amazon Prime Video or Vudu. Both platforms have all The Godfather movies available to rent or purchase in 4K UHD or regular HD, including The Godfather Coda and the original cut, The Godfather Part III, as well as the first two films.

Buy: The Godfather at $9.99

How to Watch The Godfather Movies Free Online

If you want to watch The Godfather movies for free online, take advantage of Paramount+’s seven-day free trial. This will give you more than enough time to stream The Godfather movies online for free.

Buy: Free Trial at Paramount+

How to Watch The Godfather 50th Anniversary Edition

The newly-released Godfather 50th Anniversary Edition Blue-Ray box set is a treat for any fan, letting us watch The Godfather movies in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos audio support to boot. The Collector’s Edition set comes with The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Coda — all on 4K Blue-Ray discs.

Amazon

Buy: The Godfather 50th Anniversary Edition at $126.50

Besides the 4K resolution and upgraded sound, the Godfather 50th Anniversary Edition also includes portrait art prints and a hardcopy coffee table photography book. You also get digital versions of each movie, letting you download or stream the Godfather movies on your laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

Is The Godfather Book Available Online?

The Godfather movies might be some of the greatest ever, but the original book is also fantastic. Released in 1969, Mario Puzo’s masterpiece can be purchased on Amazon, making it a great gift for any fan of The Godfather or any lover of crime drama.

Amazon

Buy: The Godfather Book at $21.49

Anyone interested in The Godfather books can also listen to the audiobook version through Audible. New Audible subscribers get a 30-day free trial, which includes a free download of one book (that you can keep after the free trial), plus a selection of other free content. After the 30-day free trial, Audible costs $14.99 per month.