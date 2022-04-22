Tennis Live Stream 2022: How to Watch ATP and WTP Tennis Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time for some of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year.

The French Open and Wimbledon are almost here, and the US Open isn’t too far out. Plus, there’s all the excitement of the ATP and WTP games to keep us satiated between tournaments.

But, whether you want to watch every tennis game or just stream Grand Slam tournaments, you’ll need to dial in your streaming services to get tennis games online. Here’s how to watch tennis online without cable, including how to stream tennis for free and how to watch the Grand Slam tournaments online.

How to Buy Tennis Tickets Online

Thanks to its intimate court size, tennis is a great sport to watch live. If you’re wondering how to buy tennis tickets online in 2022, check out Vivid Seats. The website has legit tickets (and resale tickets) to tennis tournaments around the world, including Grand Slam tennis tickets and tickets to smaller tennis tournaments as well.

Buy: Tennis Tickets at Vivid Seats

How to Watch Tennis on TV

Looking to watch Tennis on TV? You’ll need ESPN, the Tennis Channel, and NBC to watch every tennis game live. Grand Slam events and regular ATP/WTP tennis is spread out across these broadcasters, with most events on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. NBC offers coverage of a few key tournaments, including the French Open.

Buy: U MUST HAVE Amplified HD Digital TV at $28.90

A decent digital TV antenna (like this one from Amazon) will get you all your local affiliates like NBC for free, so you can watch tennis on TV without cable.

How to Watch Tennis Free Online Without Cable

Because tennis coverage is spread over multiple broadcasters (and most of us are now cord-cutters), it’s likely easier to watch tennis online in 2022. Below are some of the best ways to stream tennis live online without cable, plus some ways to watch tennis free online.

1. Stream Tennis on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream (which is essentially a DirecTV cable package turned into a streaming service) is the best way to watch tennis online. The service’s Choice subscription tier includes over 90 live TV channels, including ESPN, NBC, and the Tennis Channel, meaning you can stream tennis live online to catch every major tournament.

DirecTV Stream normally costs $79.99 per month for the Choice tier. Right now, however, new customers can get $30 off their first three months, bringing the price down to $69.99 for each of the first three months. Plus, DirecTV Stream has a free trial, which lets you stream tennis online free for five days.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

2. Stream Tennis on fuboTV

One way to watch tennis online is fuboTV. The live TV streamer has ESPN and NBC, as well as the Tennis Channel with an add-on or package upgrade. In either case, you’ll be able to watch tennis online and stream Grand Slam tennis tournaments without cable.

To get tennis live streams on ESPN and NBC, sign up for fuboTV Pro, which currently costs $69.99 per month. Then get the fubo Extra add-on for $7.99 a month to live stream Tennis Channel. If you want to watch tennis free online, fuboTV has a seven-day free trial, which works great to live stream Grand Slam tournaments for free.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

3. Stream Tennis on Sling TV

Another good way to watch tennis online without cable is Sling TV. With access to live streams of ESPN, NBC, and the Tennis Channel, you’ll be able to watch tennis live online at home.

To watch tennis online using Sling, we suggest getting the service’s Sling Orange package and the Sports Extra add-on. This will get you ESPN, the Tennis Channel, and 43 other popular live TV channels as well.

Sling Orange costs $35 per month, and the Sports Extra add-on is $11 a month. However, Sling is running a deal right now that gets new customers 50% off their first month, bringing the total price for Sling Orange down to just $17.50 for the first month, or $28.50 with the Sports Extra add-on.

Buy: Sling + Sports Extra at $28.50

4. Stream Tennis on ESPN+

ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, is one of the cheapest ways to watch tennis online. ESPN+ has live streams of the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon — all for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription. It’s a good way to watch tennis online, although you’ll get more coverage with one of the above options.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

How to Watch Tennis Grand Slams Online Without Cable

Just want to watch tennis Grand Slams online? There are a few ways to stream Grand Slam tournaments without cable.

To watch the Australian Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon online, get a subscription to ESPN+. The ESPN streaming service will let you watch all three Grand Slam events online without cable.

Buy: ESPN+ Subscription at $6.99

To watch the French Open online, we recommend Peacock. The NBC streaming service has a live stream of the Grand Slam event, and offers a seven-day free trial that can be used to watch the French Open for free.

Buy: Free Trial at PeacockTV