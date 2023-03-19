Team USA vs. Cuba Livestream: How to Watch the World Baseball Classic Semifinal Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The World Baseball Classic is nearing its end, and Team USA has a shot at winning the tournament once again. In their way is Cuba, who they’ll face off with today in the World Baseball Classic semifinal.

Team USA is coming off a thrilling Saturday quarterfinal game against Venezuela, where Trea Turner hit a Grand Slam in the eighth inning to win the game 9-7. Cuba, on the other hand, has been resting since Wednesday when they beat Australia in their quarterfinal game. The winner of Team USA vs. Cuba will advance to a championship game against the winner of Japan vs. Mexico, which takes place Monday.

Add the USA and Cuba’s common love — and their talent — for baseball, and we’ve got a huge game in store. Below is everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic semifinal game, including how to watch Team USA vs. Cuba online for free.

How to Watch Team USA vs. Cuba Baseball Game Online

Team USA vs. Cuba will be shown on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), but cord-cutters can still watch the game online (legally) using live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream. Here are some of the best online services that you can use to stream Team USA vs. Cuba, as well as the World Baseball Classic championship game, should Team USA advance.

1. Stream Team USA vs. Cuba Game on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite live TV streaming services, offering up to 150+ channels — including FS1 to watch Team USA vs. Cuba online. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage to record games and shows. Subscriptions start with a five-day free trial, and then payment kicks in at $74.99 a month for the most affordable plan, the Ultimate Package.

2. Stream Team USA vs. Cuba Game on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV. The popular streamer comes with FS1 as part of its 151-channel Pro plan package, making it an easy way to watch Team USA vs. Cuba online. Better yet, fuboTV offers a generous seven-day free trial of all its plans. After the free trial, the Pro plan costs $74.99 a month.

3. Stream Team USA vs. Cuba Game on Sling

A more affordable live TV streaming option is Sling, which costs just $45 a month for the Sling Blue package. This package comes with 42 channels, including FS1 to watch Team USA vs. Cuba. To sweeten the deal even more, Sling is running a deal right now that gets you half off your first month, bringing your first bill down to just $22.50.

How to Watch Team USA vs. Cuba Baseball Game for Free Online

Want to watch the Team USA vs. Cuba baseball game for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials offered by DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, you can stream the game without paying as long as you cancel your subscription before the trial is over. Sign up for DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here, or check out fuboTV’s seven-day free trial here.

When is the Team USA vs. Cuba Baseball Game? Date, Start Time

The Team USA vs. Cuba World Baseball Classic semifinal game is happening today, Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.