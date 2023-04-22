Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Livestream: How to Watch the Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Boxing fans’ prayers have been answered: Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will finally face off tonight in Las Vegas.

Tank and “The Flash” Garcia have been throwing barbs at each other for years on social media while simultaneously growing their undefeated records. They’ll be fighting at a 136-pound catchweight, so Davis’ IBF lightweight belt won’t be on the table. Still, fans are itching to see two of boxing’s most exciting talents throw hands.

If you’re looking to watch the much-anticipated fight live online tonight, read on. Below are a few ways to stream Davis vs. Garcia online, including a way to watch the fight for cheap using a VPN.

How to Watch Davis vs. Garcia Online: Streaming Guide

The Davis vs. Garcia fight is available as a pay-per-view (PPV) livestream through DAZN and PPV.com in the U.S. However, if you have a VPN (virtual private network), you can access the fight livestream for much less by tuning into DAZN’s U.K. livestream. Here’s a full breakdown of all your options for watching Tank vs. Garcia online.

1. Stream Davis vs. Garcia on DAZN (U.K.) With a VPN

While U.S. DAZN subscribers will need to pay $60 on top of their subscription to stream Tank vs. Garcia on DAZN, U.K. DAZN subscribers get the fight for free with their membership. DAZN costs just £19.99 per month (about $25) in the U.K., which means they’re getting the fight for much cheaper than U.S. viewers.

Luckily, U.S. viewers can still get the cheaper U.K. livestream via a VPN (virtual private network) such as ExpressVPN. Just sign up for ExpressVPN, set your location to the U.K., and sign up for a U.K. DAZN subscription. Then, you’ll be able to get the Davis vs. Garcia livestream for much less. Editor’s picks

2. Stream Davis vs. Garcia on DAZN PPV (U.S)

DAZN (U.S.) is offering the Davis vs. Garcia PPV livestream to everyone — whether or not you have a subscription to the sports streaming service. Non-subscribers can buy the Tank vs. Garcia PPV livestream through DAZN for $84.99, and current subscribers can purchase the fight for $60.

3. Stream Davis vs. Garcia on PPV.com

Another way to watch Davis vs. Garcia online is to purchase the fight PPV livestream through PPV.ccom for $84.99.

When is Davis vs. Garcia? Date, Fight Time

Davis vs. Garica is going down tonight, Saturday, April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with Tank and Garcia’s ringwalks happening around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Davis vs. Garcia Odds, Undercard

But you’ll notice those odds are still fairly close. “The Flash” Garcia has been on a tear since going pro at just 17 years old, besting all 23 of his opponents and knocking out 19 of them. Last year, the Mexican-American, Southern California native took down Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna — the latter with a sixth-round knockout.

Still, Davis’ spot as tonight’s favorite is justified. The Baltimore boxer has gone undefeated since turning pro in 2013, boasting 28 wins and a staggering 26 knockouts (93% knockout-to-win). He won his first title — the IBF super featherweight — in 2017 and went on to pick up the WBA (Super) super featherweight title, the WBA (Regular) lightweight title, and, in 2021, the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title. Tank has defended the WBA super lightweight belt three times now — most recently against Héctor García in January of this year. Related

Slowed by the boxing world’s notoriously difficult business politics, Davis vs. Garcia has been in the making for years now. Luckily, unlike some obvious fights that never come to fruition, the two corners’ promoters were able to come to an agreement for tonight’s mega-matchup.

A few other fights before Davis vs. Garcia promise an exciting preamble to the main event. Chief among these undercard fights is a co-main WBA Super-middleweight title fight between David Morrell and Yamaguchi Falcao. Here’s the full Davis vs. Garcia fight card:

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia — Lightweight

David Morrell (c) vs. Yamaguchi Falcao — WBA Super-middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado — Super-middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado Zambrano — Middleweight

Head to DAZN.com, PPV.com, or DAZN’s UK website with a VPN to watch Davis vs. Garcia live online tonight.