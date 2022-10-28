Packers vs. Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Sunday Night Football Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re on to Week 8 of Sunday Night with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Buffalo Bills. It’s a big game for the Packers, who have seen a rocky start to the season with just three wins in seven games. And the Bills, meantime, are in the opposite boat with a 5-1 season start, posing a serious threat to Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Packers.

If you’re looking to watch Sunday Night Football at home this week, read on. Below is everything you need to know about where to watch this week’s game on TV, plus how to live stream the Packers vs. the Bills for free online without cable.

What Time is Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Bills?

This week’s Sunday Night Football game is going down at 8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football on TV

If you’re watching Sunday Night Football through your cable or satellite package, you’ll need NBC in your channel lineup. Like all Sunday Night Football games, this week’s game between the Packers and the Bills will be broadcast nationwide, so you don’t have to worry about local restrictions.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football Free Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? You can still watch Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Bills live online without cable.

Below are a few streaming services offering Sunday Night Football live streams this season. These streaming services are available on all devices including your smartphone, laptop, smart TV, and streaming devices (i.e. Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, etc.). Better yet, all of these streaming services have free trials, letting you watch the Packers vs. the Bills online for free.

1. Stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock

The best way to watch Sunday Night Football online is with Peacock. The NBC-owned streaming service offers live streams of every Sunday Night Football game this year, including the Packers vs. Bills game this week.

Peacock is also very affordable, coming in at $4.99 per month, and includes a seven-day free trial before you pay. Besides Sunday Night Football live streams, Peacock has a ton of on-demand content like Yellowstone, The Office, and other NBC shows.

2. Stream Sunday Night Football on fuboTV

Another way to watch Sunday Night Football live online without cable is to get a live TV streaming service like fuboTV. With NBC as part of its 100+ channel lineup, you’ll be able to access Sunday Night Football live streams on any of your devices. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month, and starts with a seven-day free trial.

3. Stream Sunday Night Football on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service that includes NBC for Sunday Night Football. Delivering up to 150+ channels, DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month and also starts with a five-day free trial before you pay.

Sunday Night Football Schedule

After this week’s game between the Packers and the Bills, Week 9 will see the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 11. Head here for the full Sunday Night Football schedule in 2022

To watch the Packers vs. the Bills this Sunday night — and all other Sunday Night Football games this season — be sure to get one of the streaming services above.

