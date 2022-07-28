WWE SummerSlam Live Stream: How to Watch Reigns vs. Lesnar Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The second biggest WWE event of the year is almost upon us as we gear up for SummerSlam 2022.

This year, SummerSlam is headlined by a Lasts Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who clashed earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. Reigns left the ring at WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but, after an altercation on SmackDown, Lesnar is looking to take the title from Reigns.

WWE fans are also looking forward to singles matches including Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the WWE United States Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, and Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

In other words, SummerSlam 2022 is shaping up to be a must-watch for any wrestling fan. Below is everything you need to know about “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” including where to watch SummerSlam on TV and how to live stream SummerSlam online.

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Time, Location, Tickets

SummerSlam 2022 is going down on Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with a kickoff show happening an hour before the main event.

If you’re in the Nashville area, tickets to SummerSlam 2022 are still available. Head to VividSeats.com to secure tickets now, where prices are starting at just $37.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam on TV

Although Peacock is now the best way to watch any WWE event (more details below), you can still watch SummerSlam on TV by ordering the SummerSlam PPV live stream through your cable or satellite provider. The PPV live stream costs $44.99.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam Online

The best way to watch SummerSlam 2022 — as with any WWE event — is with Peacock. The NBC streaming service is now the home of WWE, with live streams of WWE premium live events and on-demand WWE shows. Best of all, premium live WWE events are free for Peacock subscribers.

To live stream SummerSlam 2022 online, you’ll need either a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus membership. Peacock has a free membership, but it doesn’t let you watch WWE live events like SummerSlam. Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 a month, and Premium Plus costs $9.99 a month. The pricier tier removes all ads from on-demand content, but you’ll still get ads on live shows with pre-programmed ad breaks.

Once you get a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus membership, you’ll be able to watch SummerSlam online using a streaming device like Roku, Firestick, or Apple TV, as well as smart TVs, laptops, tablets, or phones.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam Free Online

Sadly, there is no (legal) way to live stream SummerSlam 2022 for free online, unless you’re already a paying Peacock subscriber. However, there is a way to watch SummerSlam for free, as long as you’re willing to wait until after the show is over to watch it. A free Peacock subscription will get you access to WWE live event replays, so you can stream SummerSlam for free once it’s over (just stay offline to avoid spoilers).

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Predictions, Lineup

Although WWE Money in the Bank was less than a month ago, there’s already quite a bit of anticipation for this year’s SummerSlam. Five titles are on the line, and some of the biggest names in wrestling are looking to grab them. Here’s the full SummerSlam 2022 match card:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar: Last Man Standing Match for Undisputed WWE Universal Title

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch: WWE Raw Women’s Title

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory: WWE United States Title

The Miz vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Pac McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

WWE is billing the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match as their last match together, ending a seven-match rivalry. Both have won three matches of their six, so this SummerSlam clash will finally determine the better wrestler.

Part of the anticipation around SummerSlam stems from a massive change in the WWE organization: Longtime owner, chairman, and CEO Vince McMahon stepped down on July 22, making SummerSlam 2022 the first WWE PPV event not helmed by McMahon. Triple H, who ran NXT for years, is now in charge, making many fans optimistic for the future of WWE.

Make sure to get a Peacock subscription before Saturday night to watch SummerSlam 2022 online.