Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

The storylines that come out of boxing are reason enough to keep up with the sport. This weekend, fans will get another episode from one of the most exciting current storylines: Young superstar Shakur Stevenson looks to cement his place as one of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers, defending his unified WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine junior lightweight titles against Robson Conceicao.

For Conceicao, a victory this weekend would mean earning the first world titles of his career. The Brazilian boxer had a shot at the WBC belt last year, but lost to defending champion Oscar Valdez in the first defeat of his professional career. Earlier this year, Stevenson succeeded where Conceicao failed by taking the WBC title from Valdez.

Looking to watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao live this weekend? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the fight, including where to live stream Stevenson vs. Conceicao online and how to get tickets.

When is Stevenson vs. Conceicao? Fight Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets

Stevenson and Conceicao will be facing off in the former’s hometown of New Jersey, fighting in the Prudential Center arena on Friday, September 23. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with ringwalks expected around 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.

Looking to get tickets to Stevenson vs. Conceicao? Head to VividSeats.com. The online ticketing platform still has tickets available for the championship matchup, with prices starting at $62.

How to Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao on TV

If you’re hoping to watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao on TV, tune into ESPN on Friday night. The championship fight is not a pay-per-view match, so there’s no need for an extra purchase to watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao live.

How to Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. You can still stream Stevenson vs. Conceicao at home. Below are a few options that all let you watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao online using your streaming devices, smart TV, laptop, phone, or tablet.

1. Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao on ESPN+

The cheapest way to watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao online is through ESPN+. The streaming service will provide its subscribers with a Stevenson vs. Conceicao live stream on Friday night, including the undercard and main card fights. A subscription to ESPN+ costs just $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year), making it a relatively cheap way to watch live sports, compared to cable or satellite.

2. Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao on fuboTV

Another way to live stream Stevenson vs. Conceicao online is to sign up for a live TV streaming service that offers ESPN in its channel lineup. We like fuboTV, which includes up to 200+ channels depending on your region (including ESPN), 1000 hours of DVR storage, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at once. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

3. Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao on Sling

Sling is another great option for watching Stevenson vs. Conceicao online, boasting the lowest price of any similar live TV streaming service. For just $35 a month ($17.50 for your first month), Sling’s Orange package delivers 31 channels, including ESPN to live stream Stevenson vs. Conceicao, as well as other popular channels like TBS, CNN, and TNT.

4. Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is essentially a DirecTV satellite package turned into a streaming service. You get over 75 live TV channels, unlimited cloud DVR, and the ability to stream on an unlimited number of screens at once, all for $69.99 a month ($49.99 for your first two months) with a five-day free trial to start. ESPN is included in DirecTV Stream’s channel lineup, making it easy to stream Stevenson vs. Conceicao online.

How to Watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao Online Free

Because Saturday’s fight isn’t a pay-per-view match, it’s fairly easy to live stream Stevenson vs. Conceicao for free online. We recommend taking advantage of the free trials mentioned above — either from DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. DirecTV Stream’s free trial lasts five days and fuboTV’s lasts seven days, meaning both will give you more than enough time to watch Stevenson vs. Conceicao for free online before payment kicks in.

Stevenson vs. Conceicao Fight Undercard, Odds, Prediction

Although Shakur Stevenson and Robson Conceicao have relatively similar records (18-0 for Stevenson, 17-1 for Conceicao) Stevenson enters Saturday’s fight as the heavy favorite with moneyline odds of -1200, per FanDuel Sportsbook. This gap is largely due to Conceicao’s defeat at the hands of Oscar Valdez last year, and perhaps also because he’s 33 years old — eight years older than Stevenson.

When betting odds were released in July, Stevenson took to Twitter to defend Conceicao’s place across from him, writing “Robson is a solid fighter he’s a Olympic gold medalist and arguably beat Valdez before me.”

Besides the Stevenson vs. Conceicao bout, viewers will also get a co-feature with lightweights Keyshawn Davis and Omar Tienda, as well as a few exciting undercard matchups. Check them out here:

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez (Welterweight)

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel (Featherweight)

Armani Almestica vs. Omar Urieta (Lightweight)

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez (Welterweight)

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez (Featherweight)

Floyd Diaz vs. Eduardo Diogo (Junior featherweight)

