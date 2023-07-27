Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Livestream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The only way to watch Spence vs. Crawford live is to purchase the PPV livestream, which we recommend doing through PPV.com.

Buy Spence vs. Crawford PPV $84.99

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will finally enter the ring together this weekend, marking one of the most anticipated events of boxing’s modern era.

The undefeated fighters will be looking to unify Spence’s IBF, WBA, and WBC belts and Crawford’s WBO title. The vacant Ring Magazine championship — last held by Floyd Mayweather in 2015 — is also up for grabs.

Even if you’re not a boxing fan, this is one to watch. Below is our quick guide on how to stream Spence vs. Crawford online, plus details on the fight’s start time, odds, and fight card.

How to Watch Spence vs. Crawford Online

Because Spence vs. Crawford is such a massive fight, the only way to watch it is to buy the fight’s PPV livestream. The PPV livestream can be purchased through PPV.com, which offers the fight’s livestream for $84.99.

Buy Spence vs. Crawford PPV $84.99

Once you’ve purchased the fight on PPV.com, you’ll be able to access the Spence vs. Crawford livestream on just about any device including streaming sticks (like Roku and Firestick), laptops, smartphones, and smart TVs. Just make sure to check for device compatibility on PPV.com before purchasing the fight.

When is Spence vs. Crawford? Fight Date, Start Time

Spence vs. Crawford is happening on Saturday, July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the fight between Spence and Crawford is expected to start around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Editor’s picks

Buy Spence vs. Crawford PPV $84.99

Spence vs. Crawford Odds, Fight Card

Virtually every aspect of Spence vs. Crawford is exciting — including the odds. As of writing, Crawford is the very slight favorite with a moneyline of -146 against Spence’s +116 (FanDuel).

Both fighters are in their prime at 35 (Crawford) and 33 (Spence). The reason for Crawford’s slight favoritism is his record, as the Omaha native is 39-0 and Spence is 28-0. But, perhaps more exciting than these fighters’ lack of any losses is their combined knockout power: Crawford has won an astounding 30 of his 39 fights by knockout, and Spence has an equally impressive 22 knockouts in his 28-fight pro career. Trending Sinéad O'Connor, Fiery and Uncompromising Singer, Dead at 56 Morrissey Slams Sinead O'Connor Tributes: 'You Praise Her Now Only Because It Is Too Late' P!nk, Brandi Carlile Sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Tribute to Sinead O’Connor Tyler Childers' 'In Your Love' Is the Music Video of Compassion and Caring We Need Right Now

Crawford won his first title as a lightweight and then secured multiple titles as a light welterweight before winning his current WBO welterweight title back in 2018. “Bud” has fended off six challengers since then.

Buy Spence vs. Crawford PPV $84.99

Spence, on the other hand, first nabbed a belt in 2017 when he took the IBF welterweight title from Kell Brooks. He then picked up the WBC title in 2019 and the WBA title last year. Fighting out of Long Island, “The Truth” also won three consecutive United States national championships.

Talks of a Spence vs. Crawford fight started way back in 2018 when the two were seen arguing backstage at Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo. Although negotiations stalled for years, the fight finally became a reality this spring. And the boxing world couldn’t be more exciting, as Spence vs. Crawford is a rare example of two of the sport’s best fighters clashing in their primes. Past examples of fights of this caliber include Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns in 1981.

Below is the full fight card for ​​Spence vs. Crawford. Be sure to purchase the livestream on PPV.com before Saturday night.

Buy Spence vs. Crawford PPV $84.99

Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford — Undisputed welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera — WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago — Vacant WBC bantamweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia — Super welterweight