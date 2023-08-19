Spain vs. England Livestream: How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Final Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream Spain vs. England online for free using a free trial from DirecTV Stream. Another way to watch Spain vs. England is to get a VPN and access the free U.K. livestream through BBC iPlayer.

For the first time in 12 years, FIFA is about to crown a new Women’s World Cup champion. In the running are No. 6-ranked Spain and No. 4-ranked England — both first-time finalists at the Women’s World Cup.

As with the men’s World Cup final back in December, the Women’s World Cup final is promising some serious excitement — no matter your country. If you’re looking to tune into the game tomorrow, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up a couple of ways to watch the Women’s World Cup final online, including an easy way to stream Spain vs. England for free.

Watch Spain vs. England Online for Free Without Cable

Spain vs. England is being broadcast on FOX in the U.S., so you’ll want to get a subscription to a live TV streaming service to watch the game online tomorrow.

Our favorite live TV streaming service for sports is DirecTV Stream, which carries FOX in its 105-channel Choice package. DirecTV Stream plans start with a five-day free trial, so you can sign up now, stream Spain vs. England for free, and cancel after the game is over. If you don’t cancel, DirecTV Stream Choice will cost $99.99 a month.

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to stream Spain vs. England online is fuboTV. This option also includes a free trial (seven days) that you can use to get a free Spain vs. England livestream. You'll only need fuboTV's basic "Pro" plan to get access to FOX and stream the Women's World Cup final. After the seven-day free trial, fuboTV costs $74.99 a month.

Stream Spain vs. England with a VPN

Another way to watch the Women’s World Cup final online is to get a VPN and use that to access the free livestreams from the U.K.’s BBC iPlayer.

If you’re unfamiliar with VPNs (virtual private networks), they’re browser extensions that let you virtually re-locate your streaming device to another region and thereby access content that’s normally geo-blocked in your device’s physical location. For the Women’s World Cup final, a VPN will let you access the free Spain vs. England livestream offered on BBC iPlayer.

We recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN if you go this route, as both are fast, secure, and relatively inexpensive at about $13 a month (or less if you pay for multiple months upfront). Both VPNs also come with a 30-day refund window if you want your money back.

Spain vs. England Game Start Time

The Spain vs. England Women’s World Cup final game kicks off at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. If that’s too early for your Sunday, you can use the cloud DVR features offered by DirecTV Stream and fuboTV to record the game and watch it later.

Spain vs. England Odds, Prediction

Both Spain and England entered the 2023 Women's World Cup with solid rankings (sixth and fourth, respectively), and they've played very well so far. The only real hiccup for either team came in the group stage, when Spain suffered a 4-0 loss to former champions Japan.

Historically, England is the stronger team, having nabbed third place in the 2015 WWC and fourth in 2019. Until this year, Spain had never made it past the Round of 16. The two teams have clashed 11 times in the past, with England winning 6, Spain winning 2, and the teams drawing three times.

But, as proven by the elimination of four-time champions USWNT, history isn’t a great predictor in the Women’s World Cup. Spain has been excellent almost all tournament long, with nine players scoring goals, and they’ll likely pose a serious challenge for England.

All considered, oddsmakers are split on who will lift the trophy this year. As of writing, Spain has a -112 moneyline against England’s -104. In other words, it’s anyone’s game — be sure to tune in live using one of the above options to see what happens.

