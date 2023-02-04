Serrano vs. Cruz Live Stream: How to Watch the Undisputed Championship Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a massive night in boxing: Amanda Serrano, a seven-weight class world champion and one of the best fighters of all time, is looking to become the first undisputed champion out of Puerto Rico. In her way is featherweight WBA champion Erika Cruz Hernandez.

And to make things even more interesting, tonight’s co-main presents yet another undisputed championship fight between super featherweights Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled. It’s a headline-worthy fight in its own right, making tonight’s event a two-for-one spectacle.

If you’re looking to watch the double-header event online tonight, read on. Below is everything you need to know about how to stream the Serrano vs. Cruz and Baumgardner vs. Mekhaled fights online, plus details on both fights’ start times and odds.

How to Watch Serrano vs. Cruz Online: Streaming Guide

Serrano vs. Cruz is available exclusively on the sports streaming platform DAZN. To watch Serrano vs. Cruz, you’ll just need a subscription to DAZN (no PPV purchase required).

If you don’t already have a DAZN subscription, head here to sign up. Subscriptions cost $19.99 per month or $149.99 a year if you choose to pay annually. The yearly option saves about $90 or 37% compared to paying the monthly price, so we recommend the annual option if you plan on watching more boxing over the next 12 months.

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN, you’ll be able to livestream Serrano vs. Cruz online, as well as all the other fights on the undercard — including Baumgardner vs. Mekhaled. The DAZN app is available on all major streaming devices, so you can watch tonight’s fights on devices like Roku, Firestick, smart TVs, phones, laptops, or tablets. Editor’s picks

Besides letting you watch Serrano vs. Cruz online, DAZN brings a ton of combat sports content throughout the year. The streamer regularly shows live title fights (sometimes as PPV live streams, sometimes as free livestreams for subscribers), and has a substantial library of on-demand content as well.

When is Serrano vs. Cruz? Date, Time, Location

Serrano vs. Cruz is happening on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

The event is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Baumgardner vs. Mekhaled should begin around 9 p.m. ET, while Serrano and Cruz will walk the ring around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Serrano vs. Cruz Odds, Undercard

Given her significantly longer and more successful career, Amanda Serrano enters the ring as the favorite tonight with moneyline odds of -750 against Erika Cruz Hernandez’s +460.

Serrano turned pro in 2009, going on to accrue a 43-2-1 record with 30 knockouts. More impressive than her record, however, has been Serrano’s ability to move between divisions: she’s held nine world titles across seven different weight classes — second only to Manny Pacquaio’s eight division titles.

Last year, however, the Puerto Rican boxer changed tack by facing off against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Serrano lost that fight, but indicated that she wanted to become an undisputed champion before a rematch.

But Serrano’s rematch against Taylor is far from guaranteed with Cruz in the other corner tonight. Fighting out of Mexico, Cruz has racked up 15 wins with one loss since going pro in 2016. In 2021, Cruz won the WBA title from Jelena Mrdjenovich in her first fight outside of Mexico, and she’s successfully defended the belt twice since then. Trending Amount Disclosed: 2016 Trump Campaign Settles Nondisclosure Agreement for $450,000 The Stormy Daniels Case Has Left Trump With a Hilarious Dilemma Please, We Implore You, Don’t Try to Shoot The Balloon Melinda Dillon, Beloved ‘A Christmas Story’ Actress, Dead at 83 Related

Of course, Serrano vs. Cruz isn’t the only buzzy fight happening tonight: Alycia Baumgardner and Elhem Mekhaled’s undisputed super featherweight championship is likely to be almost as exciting as the headliner. Vegas has Baumgardner as a heavy favorite to take home all four titles with moneyline odds of -1450 against Mekhaled’s +770.

Before the two undisputed championship fights are several exciting bouts to whet our appetite. Here’s the full undercard for Serrano vs. Cruz:

Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Hernandez — IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s world featherweight titles

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled — IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s world super featherweight titles

Richard Hitchins vs. John Bauza — Super lightweight

Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz — Flyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez — Women’s featherweight

Ramala Ali vs. Avril Mathie — Women’s super bantamweight

Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera — Lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera — Super lightweight

Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos — Women’s super middleweight

Be sure to sign up for DAZN (if you don’t already have a subscription) to livestream tonight’s event online.

