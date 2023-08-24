SEC Football Livestream: How to Watch SEC Games Live Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: We recommend using Sling’s Orange + Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on to watch SEC online this season.

The 2023 college football season is about to kick off, and, as with the last couple years, the SEC is set to dominate. The Southeastern Conference has produced the last four national champions, and 12 of its 14 teams made it to bowl games last season.

But no matter what SEC team (or teams) you’re looking to keep up with, you’ll need a good way to watch every SEC football game live. If you’ve cut the cord since last season, we recommend going with Sling, a live TV streaming service that’s more affordable than its competitors but just as good for livestreaming SEC football games. Read on for a full explainer of how you can use Sling to watch SEC football, plus details on the 2023 SEC football season.

How to Watch SEC Football Online Without Cable

This year, SEC broadcasts are split between ESPN, SEC Network, ABC, and CBS. Some games will also air on SEC+, which is a digital platform (not a TV channel) that’s accessible using most cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service login credentials.

If you don’t have cable, trying to figure out a way to stream all of these channels can be very tricky. Luckily, there’s a streaming service that gets you live access to almost every SEC game livestream this season: Sling.

Sling’s Orange + Blue plan gets you access to ESPN and ABC livestreams, and you can grab Sling’s Sports Extra add-on to get livestreams of SEC Network and access to SEC+. With this setup, you’ll be able to stream just about every SEC football game during the 2023 season.

In terms of pricing, the Sling Orange + Blue plan and Sports Extra add-on are relatively inexpensive, compared to some other live TV streaming services with similar coverage. Normally, the Orange + Blue plan costs $60 a month and the Sports Extra add-on costs $15, but Sling is running a special “Season Pass” deal right now that gets five months of Sling Orange + Blue and Sports Extra for just $274 — $100 less than that combo would normally cost. Grab that deal here.

2023 SEC Football Schedule

The 2023 SEC football schedule kicks off on Aug. 26 with a Saturday game featuring the SEC’s Vanderbilt up against Hawaii.

Here’s the full schedule for Week 1 SEC games this year:

Saturday, Aug 26

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m. on SECN

Thursday, Aug 31

Florida vs. Utah — 8 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Sep 2

Ball State vs. Kentucky — 12 p.m. on SECN

Virginia vs. Tennessee — 12 p.m. on ABC

Mercer vs. Ole Miss — 2 p.m. on SEC+

UMass vs. Auburn — 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State — 4 p.m. on SECN

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas — 4 p.m. on SEC+

UT Martin vs. Georgia — 6 p.m. on SEC+

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt — 7 p.m. on SEC+

New Mexico vs. Texas A&M — 7 p.m. on ESPN

Middle Tennessee vs. Alabama — 7:30 p.m. on SECN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina — 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, Sep 3

LSU vs. Florida State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC

2023 SEC Football Teams, Standings

Headed into the 2023 season, Georgia is once again a clear top prospect. The Bulldogs have racked up two straight national titles, and they could very well make it a three-peat this year. Other top SEC teams are familiar from last year: The SEC West’s Alabama and LSU are both looking strong once again, and the East’s Tennessee and Kentucky are also poised to have good seasons.

Be sure to sign up for Sling before the season kicks off on Aug. 26 to watch SEC games live online.

