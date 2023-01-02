Rose Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Utah vs. Penn State Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After an extra-long weekend of bowl games and College Football Playoff semifinals, it’s time for “The Grandaddy of Them All,” the Rose Bowl.

The 2023 Rose Bowl pits the Utah Utes against the Penn State Nittany Lions in an exciting matchup fit for the Rose Bowl’s grandeur. Today’s game will also be the last Rose Bowl game before it sees some major changes: Starting next year, the Rose Bowl will be a College Playoff quarterfinal game, as the CFP expands its annual tournament.

As always, this year’s Rose Bowl is shaping up to be a huge event well worth our viewership. But, if you’re still figuring out how to watch the Rose Bowl online without cable, read on. We’ve rounded up some of the best streaming services you can use to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl online — including a couple of options that will let you stream Utah vs. Penn State for free.

How to Watch the Rose Bowl Online: Stream Utah vs. Penn State

The Rose Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN, so any cord-cutters will need a streaming service that offers live streams of the sports channel. Below are some of our favorite live TV streaming services with ESPN in their channel lineups — all of which can be accessed on smart TVs and streaming devices like Roku and Firestick, as well as phones, tablets, and laptops.

1. Stream the Rose Bowl on fuboTV

The best live TV streaming service, in our opinion, is fuboTV. It brings up to 230 live TV channels — including ESPN to watch Utah vs. Penn State online — and starts with a generous seven-day free trial. After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 per month.

2. Stream the Rose Bowl on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is also a great option for anyone looking to watch the Rose Bowl online. ESPN is one of up to 140 live channels included with DirecTV Stream, and new customers get a five-day free trial before paying. Once the trial is up, the service costs $69.99 a month. Editor’s picks

3. Stream the Rose Bowl on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service (and you don’t mind sacrificing channel selection), check out Sling. The service’s Sling Orange package costs just $40 a month and delivers 31 channels, including ESPN to watch Utah vs. Penn State today.

How to Watch the Rose Bowl Online for Free

Thanks to the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Rose Bowl online for free. Just sign up for either free trial (with an email you haven’t used to create an account in the past) and be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial is over to avoid being charged. It’s an easy way to watch Utah vs. Penn State for free, and, better yet, it’s totally legal.

When is the 2023 Rose Bowl? Date, Start Time

The 2023 Rose Bowl game between Utah and Penn State is going down today, Monday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Utah vs. Penn State Odds, Prediction

No. 7 Utah and No. 9 Penn State are very evenly matched, with oddsmakers giving the Utes a slight advantage in a -2.5-point spread.

However, some experts are predicting a win from the Nittany Lions, despite the odds. For one, opt outs will be hard on Utah, as they’ll be missing tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Clark Phillips III. Penn State will have its absences as well with wide receiver Parker Washington and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out.

Also, the Lions began showing a much better game toward the end of their season, averaging over 40 points in their past six games and racking up a 10-2 season. The Utes had a couple of missteps, resulting in a 10-3 season with losses to UCLA, Arizona, and Florida.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

The Rose Bowl isn’t the only big college football game happening today. Prior to the Grandaddy, we’ll get three bowl games featuring top teams including USC vs. Tulane at the Cotton Bowl Classic, LSU vs. Purdue at the Citrus Bowl, and Mississippi State vs. Illinois at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Here’s the full schedule of today’s bowl games, as well as the details for next week’s CFP championship game (times in ET):

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue @ 1 p.m. on ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic: USC vs. Tulane @ 1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game: Utah vs. Penn State @ 5 p.m. on ESPN

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. on ESPN