How to Watch Tonight’s GOP Primary Debate Online for Free Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can stream tonight’s Republican debate online with a free trial to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

With the 2024 presidential election now just over a year out, it’s time for the first GOP primary debate. Eight of the Republican Party’s top prospects (minus its leading candidate, former president Donald Trump) are gathered in Milwaukee for the event, where they’ll take to the stage for two hours in front of moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum of Fox News.

But, if you’ve cut the cord, you may have to find a new way to watch the Republican debate live tonight. Below is a quick guide on where to stream the debate for free.

How to Watch the Republican Debate Online

Tonight’s GOP primary debate is airing through live TV exclusively on Fox News and Fox Business Network, but cord-cutters can still livestream the Republican debate online with a live TV streaming service. Below are some of the best live TV streaming services that carry Fox News and/or Fox Business Network for watching the debate live without cable.

1. Stream the Republican Debate for Free on DirecTV Stream

Want to stream the Republican debate for free? Take advantage of this five-day free trial from DirecTV Stream. All of the streamer’s packages let you access 24/7 Fox News livestreams, as well as up to 150+ other channels. If you keep your DirecTV Stream subscription after the five-day free trial ends, payment will kick in at $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream Editor’s picks

2. Stream the Republican Debate for Free on fuboTV

Another way to watch the Republican debate for free is to grab a seven-day free trial to fuboTV. fuboTV carries Fox News and Fox Business Network, making it an easy service for streaming the GOP debate without cable. After the seven-day free trial, fuboTV plans start at $74.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Stream the Republican Debate on Sling

Sling is a more affordable live TV streaming service, although they don’t offer a free trial. The Sling Blue package costs just $45 a month and gets you access to 42 live TV channels — including Fox News to stream the GOP debate.

When is the Republican Presidential Debate? Date, Start Time

The first Republican primary debate is happening tonight, Aug. 23. The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and is expected to run for two hours. Trending Kim Kardashian Is Caught in a Web of Pregnancy Horrors in 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Second Child Is Born Toss That Salad and Scramble Those Eggs: Frasier Is Back Fyre Festival II Tickets Are on Sale Now if You're Interested in Lighting Money on Fire

What Candidates Will Be In the First Republican Presidential Debate?

Here’s the full list of presidential candidates who will be on stage at tonight’s Republican debate:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson

Senator Tim Scott (SC)

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy

Will Trump Be In Tonight’s Republican Debate?

Notably absent from tonight’s debate is the GOP front-runner, Donald Trump, who confirmed on Sunday that he would be skipping the event. The former president wrote on Truth Social, “The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had… I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

According to a recent Rolling Stone report, Trump is skipping the debate in part to punish Fox and the Murdochs. The Fox-controlling family is backing Trump’s leading rival in the 2024 primary, Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Trump has also said he’s unhappy with Fox News’ camera angles of his face.

Be sure to sign up for one of the above live TV streaming services to watch the debate online.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream