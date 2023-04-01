Ramirez vs. Dogboe Livestream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez will get his first shot at a world title tonight as he takes on former champion Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

The clash was originally planned as an interim title bout but was upgraded to a championship fight after Emanuel Navarrete vacated for his move to super featherweight. But, even though it wasn’t intended to be a title fight, Ramirez and Dogboe are both top featherweights worthy of the belt.

If you’re looking to see the boxers clash tonight (after March Madness Final Four games, of course), read our full guide below on how to stream Ramirez vs. Dogboe online through ESPN+.

How to Watch Ramirez vs. Dogboe Online: Livestreaming Guide

ESPN+ is the exclusive broadcaster of tonight’s fight between Ramirez and Dogboe. Luckily, those with an ESPN+ subscription can watch Ramirez vs. Dogboe for free — no PPV purchase required. If you already have a subscription, just log in to stream Ramirez vs. Dogboe on any of your devices.

If you don’t have a subscription to ESPN+, head here to sign up. An ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99 a year if you choose to pay annually.

However, instead of signing up for ESPN+ alone, we recommend getting your subscription through the Disney Bundle. For just $12.99, the Disney Bundle gets you subscriptions to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. If you already have Disney+ and/or Hulu, you can cancel those subscriptions, sign up for the Disney Bundle and enjoy savings every month on your streaming bill. Compared to paying for each streamer separately, the Disney Bundle saves you $13 a month (or 50%).

Besides letting you watch Ramirez vs. Dogboe online tonight, an ESPN+ subscription (either à la carte or as part of the Disney Bundle) gets you a ton of live and on-demand sports content. The streamer regularly shows live boxing matches, as well as UFC events, basketball games, soccer matches, and more. All content can be viewed on any streaming-enabled devices, including smart TVs, laptops, phones, and devices like Roku and Firestick.

When is Ramirez vs. Dogboe? Date, Start Time

Ramirez vs. Dogboe is happening tonight, Saturday, April 1 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The event broadcast will start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with Ramirez and Dogboe’s ringwalks slated for approximately 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

Ramirez vs. Dogboe Odds, Preview, Fight Card

Even though Dogboe has more than twice as many professional bouts and a former title to his name, Ramirez is the heavy favorite in tonight’s event with moneyline odds of -850 against Dogboe’s +520.

The two fighters have had very different professional careers. "Royal Storm" Dogboe went pro in 2013, and has racked up 24 wins and two losses since (his losses were back-to-back fights against Emanuel Navarrete). Most recently, the Ghanaian-British boxer took down Joet Gonzalez for the WBO International featherweight title.

Ramirez, on the other hand, had an extensive (and very successful) amateur career before going pro just four years ago. Since then, he’s built a record of 11-1 with his only loss being his first-ever professional fight.

Although their backgrounds are different, Dogboe and Ramirez’s styles are somewhat similar: Both typically move fast and throw a barrage of punches, which should make for an exciting bout.

Plus, before Ramirez vs. Dogboe, we’ll get several undercard bouts worth tuning in for. Here’s the full Ramirez vs. Dogboe fight card:

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe — Vacant WBO featherweight title

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas — Featherweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili — Light middleweights

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera — Super lightweights

Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado — Heavyweights

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle — Lightweights

Abdullah Mason vs. Erick Garcia Benitez — Lightweights

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Jasper McCargo — Light heavyweights

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz — Super lightweights