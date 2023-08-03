NFL Preseason Livestream: How to Watch Preseason Football Without Cable for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The best way to watch preseason NFL games online is to get a live TV streaming service such as DirecTV Stream. Sign up for a free trial here.

The NFL is almost back, but, luckily, we have three weekends of preseason games to tide us over until the 2023 season officially kicks off.

However, if your streaming setup has changed since last season, you might need to reorganize your setup to watch preseason NFL games online. Preseason games also have a slightly different broadcasting system than regular season games, so be sure to check out our guide on how to stream NFL preseason games below.

How to Watch Preseason NFL Games Online

Most preseason NFL games are being broadcast on local channels (ABC, NBC, and FOX) or NFL Network. FOX, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video will also nationally broadcast one game each during the preseason. You can watch all of these channels (except Amazon Prime Video) with a good live TV streaming service such as the ones outlined here.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Free Trial: fuboTV

All-In-One Streamer: Hulu + Live TV

1. Stream Preseason NFL on DirecTV Stream

Our favorite live TV streaming service for sports (including NFL preseason games) is DirecTV Stream. The service’s Choice package gets you access to local channels, NFL Network, and ESPN, which means you’ll be able to watch almost every preseason NFL game, save for the one being shown on Prime Video. DirecTV Stream starts with a five-day free trial, then costs $99.99 a month after that.

2. Stream Preseason NFL on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great service that includes local channels, NFL Network, and ESPN for accessing preseason NFL livestreams. You get a seven-day free trial to start, and after that you’ll have to pay at least $74.99 a month to keep the service.

3. Stream Preseason NFL on Hulu + Live TV

If you want the most content for your dollar, grab a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The all-in-one service gets you a huge lineup of live TV channels (including local channels, NFL Network, and ESPN for streaming NFL preseason games), as well as all the live and on-demand content available on ESPN+, regular Hulu, and Disney+. Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 a month, but you can remove ads from on-demand content by upgrading to their $82.99-a-month plan.

Stream Preseason NFL Games for Free

Want to watch preseason NFL games for free? You’re in luck. Thanks to the free trials from DirecTV Stream and fuboTV, you can get a total of 12 days of free NFL preseason livestreams. This won’t cover the whole preseason, so consult the schedule further down in this article and pick the best time to make use of either free trial.

When Does NFL Preseason Start? 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule

The 2023 NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 3, with a Hall of Fame Game between the Jets vs. and the Browns. Then, starting on Aug. 10, we'll get more games (mostly on Fridays and Saturdays) until the preseason closer on Aug. 27.

See below for the full 2023 NFL preseason schedule, including broadcast information (times in ET).

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug 3:

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns — 8:00 p.m. on NBC

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10:

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots — 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks — 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Friday, Aug. 11:

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions — 7 p.m. on local channels

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7 p.m. on local channels

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals — 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins — 7 p.m. on local channels

Washington Commanders vs. Cleveland Browns — 7:30 p.m. on local channels

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals — 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m. on local channels

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears — 1 p.m. on NFL Network

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers — 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys — 5 p.m. on local channels

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens — 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams — 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints — 1 p.m. on NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 7:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Friday, Aug. 18:

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants — 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons — 7:30 p.m. on local channels

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions — 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans — 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 6:30 p.m. on local channels

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts — 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets — 7:30 p.m. on local channels

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals — 8 p.m. on local channels

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers — 8 p.m. on local channels

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings — 8 p.m. on local channels

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers — 8:30 p.m. on local channels

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams — 9 p.m. on local channels

Sunday, Aug. 20:

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 7:05 p.m. on NFL Network

Monday, Aug. 21:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders — 8 p.m. on ESPN

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons — 7:30 p.m. on NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles — 8 p.m. on Prime

Friday, Aug. 25:

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers — 8 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans — 8:15 p.m. on NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers — 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 26:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings — 1 p.m. on local channels

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders — 1 p.m. on local channels

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers — 1 p.m. on local channels

Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears — 1 p.m. on local channels

New York Jets vs. New York Giants — 6 p.m. on NFL Network

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — 7 p.m. on local channels

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7 p.m. on local channels

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys — 8 p.m. on local channels

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos — 9 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 27:

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints — 7:05 p.m. on FOX