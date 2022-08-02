Premier League Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022-23 English Soccer Season Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The world’s biggest soccer league is about to kick off with England’s Premier League 2022-23 season beginning on August 5.

Along with the usual excitement, this year’s Premier League season promises easier viewing for fans in the U.S.: NBC recently signed a deal with the powerhouse football group, making it easier than ever to watch Premier League in the States. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Premier League this year — plus, how to live stream Premier League in the U.S. without cable.

How to Watch Premier League on TV

Thanks to NBC’s deal with the Premier League, the only channels you need to watch Premier League on TV are NBC and USA Network. These two channels will split coverage of the Premier League games being broadcast on live TV in the U.S.

However, a cable or satellite package with NBC and USA Network will only let you watch about half of this season’s Premier League games. The other half will be available exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock (more details below). So, if you want to watch every Premier League game this year, you’ll need to supplement your cable or satellite package with a Peacock subscription.

How to Watch Premier League Online Without Cable

Don’t have cable? You might be better off: Below are a few ways for cord-cutters to stream the Premier League online this year. All of these options allow you to watch Premier League games through smart TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and streaming devices like Roku, Firestick, and Apple TV.

1. Stream Premier League on Peacock

In terms of bang for your buck, Peacock is the best way to watch Premier League games online in 2022. The NBC streaming service will have Premier League live streams for about half of the season’s games, and a subscription costs just $4.99 a month. Peacock also offers a $9.99 subscription tier — Peacock Premium Plus — which removes ads from on-demand content.

Buy: Peacock Premium Subscription at $4.99

2. Stream Premier League on DirecTV Stream

Another way to watch Premier League online is to get a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. The streamer has both NBC and USA Network in its lineup, making it an easy way to watch Premier League without getting a cable package. Better yet, DirecTV Stream has unlimited cloud DVR, so you can record games that happen at odds hours here in the States.

DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 per month, but right now you can get $40 off your first two months, bringing the price down to just $49.99 a month for two months. Plus, you get a five-day free trial before paying.

Buy: Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Premier League on fuboTV

Another great live TV streaming service is fuboTV, which includes NBC and USA Network as part of its channel lineup. The streaming service offers 1000 hours of DVR storage for games that air too early, or maybe while you’re at work. After a seven-day free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 a month.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

4. Stream Premier League on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streamer, check out Sling. To watch Premier League online using Sling, you’ll need the service’s Blue package to get NBC and USA Network. The Blue package costs just $35 per month, but new customers get 50% off their first month, bringing your first bill down to just $17.50.

Buy: Sling Blue Subscription at $17.50

How to Watch Premier League Free Online in the US

Looking to watch Premier League online for free? You’ve got a couple of options in the form of free trials, as mentioned above. Using fuboTV’s free trial, you’ll get seven days to watch Premier League for free. Similarly, you can use the five-day DirecTV Stream free trial to watch five days’ worth of games for free.

Buy: Free Trial at fuboTV

Although you won’t be able to watch the whole Premier League season for free online, these free trials let you get a free Premier League live stream for a few games.

Premier League 2022-23 Fixtures, Table Predictions

Manchester City enters the 2022-23 Premier League season as the reigning champions, after securing their fourth title in five years against Liverpool in May. Pep Guardiola’s team is unsurprisingly the favorite for this year’s season, although Liverpool still has a good shot at redemption. Tottenham and Chelsea have a chance as well, according to the oddsmakers.

Fans will notice that the 2022-23 Premier League season is starting earlier than normal, as games will be put on pause during the 2022 World Cup from November 21 to December 18. Head to PremierLeague.com for a full rundown of this season’s fixtures.