How to Watch the PGA Championship Online: Live Stream the Golf Tournament Free

The second major of the 2021-22 golf season is upon us, with the PGA Championship taking place this weekend in Oklahoma.

2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler comes into the tournament as the favorite, though big names like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa can never be counted out. And then there’s Tiger Woods, who will be teeing it up at the PGA Championship for the 23rd time.

Want to watch the PGA Championship? Here’s how to get tickets to watch the golf tournament in person and how to find a PGA Championship live stream online.

When Is the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship began on Thursday, May 19 and the final round takes place on Sunday, May 22 with the world’s best golfers descending upon the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is the 104th PGA Championship, as the athletes compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Tee-off time for each round is at 8am CT / 9am ET each day, and play runs until 7pm CT each night.

How to Watch the PGA Championship In Person: Buy Tickets Online

If you want to watch the PGA Championship in person, you can buy tickets online at sites like VividSeats.com. We spotted tickets starting from $31 as of this writing.

Buy: PGA Championship Tickets at $31+

Keep in mind you’ll have to purchase individual tickets for each day of the event, or buy a PGA Championship pass, which gets you access to the entire tournament. Vivid Seats has both types of passes available online. You can also find PGA Championship tickets on StubHub.com.

How to Watch the PGA Championship on TV

If you want to watch the PGA Championship on TV, ESPN will have coverage of the early rounds, while CBS will be airing the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. A simple digital antenna (like this one from Amazon) will let you watch the PGA Championship on TV through your local CBS affiliate.

You’ll need a cable package (like this one from Verizon) to watch the PGA Championship on ESPN.

How to Watch the PGA Championship Online

Cut the cord or prefer to live stream the PGA Championship online? There are a few ways to watch the tournament without cable.

1. Watch the PGA Championship on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the streaming home for CBS and is the best place to live stream the PGA Championship online. Paramount+ will have the third and final round of the tournament available to watch online as part of their Paramount+ Premium tier.

The price for Paramount+ is $4.99/month but the site is currently offering a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch the PGA Championship online free.

2. Watch the PGA Championship on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu is another great option to stream the PGA Championship online. The site’s Hulu + Live TV tier gets you 80+ live TV channels, including CBS and ESPN, for complete wall-to-wall coverage of the golf tournament.

Hulu + Live TV costs just $69.99/month and also includes a subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+, the latter of which will also be broadcasting live coverage of the 104th PGA Championship.

ESPN+ is where you can watch all the early rounds of the PGA Championship on Thursday and Friday, and your Hulu + Live TV plan will let you stream all the early round golf live online, in addition to the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV at $69.99

How to Watch the PGA Championship Online Free

If you want to watch the PGA Championship online free, simply sign-up for a Paramount+ account and then use their 7-day free trial to live stream the golf tournament online.

You can choose to continue on at the $4.99/month plan or cancel your subscription after your free trial is over.

2022 PGA Championship: Players, Odds, Favorites

There are 156 players in the field at this year’s PGA Championship, which is taking place in Tulsa. Oddsmakers have pegged Jon Rahm and 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler as favorites to win the tournament, along with Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Last year’s champ Phil Mickelson is skipping the event, following controversial comments he made about the PGA Tour and a Saudi-backed golf league. This is the second straight major Mickelson has pulled out of, following the Masters last month.

The PGA Championship is the second of four major men’s tournaments in the association. As with the other majors, PGA champs automatically get to play in the other three majors (Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship) and are entered into subsequent PGA Championships for life.

It’s not just bragging rights either – the PGA Championship promises some big money, with a total purse of $12 million.

