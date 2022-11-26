PFL Championship Live Stream: How to Watch the MMA Event Live Online
In its fourth year for 2022, the PFL Championship is relatively young (compared to, say, the World Cup), but the MMA event has proven to be a must-watch for combat sports fans. This year is no different, with a headlining lightweight championship fight between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, as well as five other championship fights — each with $1 million on the line — and a handful of exciting prelim matches.
If you’re looking to catch this year’s PFL Championship live, read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch the PFL Championship online in 2022, plus details on the PFL Championship start time and fight card.
How to Watch PFL Championship Online: Live Stream Harrison vs. Pacheco
The PFL Championship will be available to watch exclusively on ESPN+ as a PPV event. To watch the PFL Championship online, you’ll need to get an ESPN+ subscription (if you don’t already have one) and purchase the PPV live stream through the ESPN+ app or web browser.
For those who already have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to purchase the PPV live stream. It costs $49.99 and gets you the whole PFL Championship fight card, including Harrison vs. Pacheco.
If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to sign up. The sports streaming service costs $9.99 per month, or $99 per year if you pay annually (saving about $20 a year). Besides letting you watch the PFL Championship online, ESPN+ delivers an abundance of sports content from UFC to professional soccer and baseball.
Another option for getting ESPN+ is to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $13.99 a month.* We suggest going with this option if you ever use Disney+ or Hulu, as you’ll be saving $11 a month compared to paying for each streamer separately.
*Effective December 8, the Disney Bundle will change its pricing and options. Customers will be able to choose from a Basic Disney Bundle tier (ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) for $12.99 a month, or a Premium Disney Bundle tier (ad-free Disney+ and Hulu with ad-supported ESPN+) for $19.99.
When is the PFL Championship? Date, Time, Location
The 2022 PFL Championships is happening today, Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The event is kicking off with prelims at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT before the main fights at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
Where to Buy PFL Championship Tickets Online
Looking to secure last-minute tickets to the PFL Championship? Head to StubHub.com to check current prices and purchase tickets to the event.
2022 PFL Championship Fight Card
Besides the headlining event between Harrison and Pacheco, there’s a spate of prelim fights and other championship fights. Here’s the full fight card for tonight’s event:
PFL Championship Main Card
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – women’s lightweight championship
Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins – featherweight championship
Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight championship
Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd – women’s featherweight
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – lightweight championship
Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – welterweight championship
Rob Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov – light heavyweight championship
PFL Championship Prelims
Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes – featherweight
Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau – catchweight
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes – women’s flyweight
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser – lightweight (amateur)
Before the event tonight, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and purchase the event’s PPV live stream to watch the PFL Championship online.
