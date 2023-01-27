2023 Pegasus World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch the Horse Race Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Thousands of horse racing fans will be descending upon Miami this weekend for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup, an annual event that combines thoroughbred racing with music and entertainment.

One of the premiere sports and lifestyle events in Florida, this year’s race is highlighted by a $3 million purse and live performances from Kygo and OneRepublic (the day-long affair has brought out the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz, Usher and Pharrell Williams in years past).

As Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, CEO & President of 1/ST (the organizers of Pegasus) tells Rolling Stone, the event is all about bringing a new audience — and new perspective — to the centuries-old sport of horse racing.

“We’re always asking ourselves, ‘How can we make [racing] more meaningful and more relevant?'” Stronach says, adding that “The goal of our team is to modernize every aspect, whether it’s the in-venue experience, to the digital, to the aspects of entertainment, lifestyle and fashion. I think that all comes together into a kind of festival-style celebration and atmosphere.”

This year’s Pegasus event takes place tomorrow, Saturday, January 28 from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL. While tickets are sold out on the official Pegasus site online, we spotted passes still available on VividSeats.com, starting at $108.

Want to watch the Pegasus World Cup on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup

If you want to watch the Pegasus World Cup on TV, you’ll need a basic cable package with NBC. The network will begin their live coverage of Pegasus beginning at 4:30pm ET Saturday, January 28.

Don’t have cable? You can watch the Pegasus World Cup online through Peacock, which will begin their live stream at 4:30pm ET as well. Peacock costs just $4.99/month, which gets you access to the Pegasus horse race stream and tons of other sports and entertainment content on-demand. Editor’s picks

Want a way to live stream the Pegasus World Cup online for free? Grab this free trial to fuboTV, which offers NBC in most markets. Fubo lets you watch live TV on any device, and you can cancel your subscription before the free trial is up without being charged (a fuboTV plan starts at $74.99/month after that).

2023 Pegasus World Cup Horses, Musical Performances

There are a number of top horses competing for the $3 million prize Saturday, including Cyberknife, Defunded, Proxy and Skippylongstocking.

In addition to some of the top jockeys in the world, this year’s musical headliners are OneRepublic and Kygo, with DJ Chantel Jeffries spinning at the venue’s VIP Carousel Club and a live performance in the luxury suites from Brian Newman, Lady Gaga’s long-time bandleader for her “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas residency show.

Launched in 2017 as part of 1/ST’s mission to “excite, energize and modernize” the sport of racing for a new generation of fans, the Pegasus World Cup has now become a must-see event with cross-generational and cross-cultural appeal.

“I think what’s cool about what we do is that we’re essentially creating a social day,” Stronach says. “You go to a day of racing with entertainment mixed with great food and hospitality. Everybody’s chatting with everybody, so it’s a great way to meet people and a really interactive experience and I think that’s what makes it so much fun.” Of course, Stronach adds, “You add in the excitement of placing a little wager here and there and the crowd goes nuts on top of it.”

Watch the 2023 Pegasus World Cup race live on TV on NBC or stream it online through Peacock here.