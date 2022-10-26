Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Stream: How to Watch the Celebrity Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Jake Paul’s jump from YouTube personality to professional boxer may have garnered some scoffs, but, with a record of 5-0 and four wins by way of knockouts (including back-to-back victories against Tyron Woodley), he’s proven himself to be formidable in the ring. This weekend, Paul faces his toughest opponent yet — UFC legend Anderson Silva — in an 8-round cruiserweight bout.

Although the two high-profile fighters have very different backgrounds, Paul vs. Silva is shaping up to be surprisingly close — not to mention buzzy, as with all of Paul’s recent bouts.

Looking to watch Paul vs. Silva live? Read on. Below are all the key details about the fight, including how to get the Paul vs. Silva pay-per-view live stream online.

Buy Paul vs. Silva PPV Live Stream $59.99

When is Paul vs. Silva? Date, Time, Location

Paul vs. Silva is going down on Saturday, October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with Paul and Silva’s ringwalks happening around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

If you’re in the Glendale area and wondering how to buy tickets to Paul vs. Silva, head to Ticketmaster.com. The trusted site currently has tickets starting at $50, as of writing.

Buy Paul vs. Silva Tickets $50+

How to Watch Paul vs. Silva Online: Live Stream Details

Can’t make it to the fight in person? You’ve got a couple of ways to watch Paul vs. Silva online.

The fight is a PPV exclusive, so you’ll need to order the live stream through one of the platforms below. Both platforms will let you live stream Paul vs. Silva online using your smart TV, laptop, phone, tablet, or streaming devices (i.e Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV).

1. Stream Paul vs. Silva PPV on Fite

One of the best ways to watch Paul vs. Silva live online is to buy the PPV live stream through Fite, which is offering the PPV live stream for $59.99. Your purchase includes all five fights on the event’s main card, as well as unlimited replays afterward if you want to rewatch highlights.

Buy Paul vs. Silva PPV (Fite) $59.99

2. Stream Paul vs. Silva PPV on Showtime

Another place to buy the Paul vs. Silva PPV live stream is Showtime. Just like the above option, the PPV costs $59.99 on Showtime and gets you every fight on the Paul vs. Silva card. A Showtime subscription is not required, and the Showtime app is available on all major streaming devices.

Buy Paul vs. Silva PPV (Showtime) $59.99

How to Watch Paul vs. Silva Free Online

Because Paul vs. Silva is exclusively available as a PPV, there is no (legal) way to watch Paul vs. Silva online for free. However, your PPV purchase on Fite does include unlimited replays for free, but you will need to buy the PPV live stream to live stream the fight online.

Buy Paul vs. Silva PPV Live Stream $59.99

Paul vs. Silva Odds, Card, Prediction

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silver are at opposite places in their career, but it seems they’re fighting each other at just the right time. Oddsmakers currently have Paul as a slight favorite with moneyline odds of -128 compared to Silva’s +100. In other words, this fight is expected to be as close as they come.

Besides the blockbuster main event, the Paul vs. Silva card is bringing some other worthwhile bouts to whet our appetites beforehand. Here’s the full Paul vs. Silva fight card:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva — Cruiserweight

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell — Cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez — Super featherweight

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail Varshavski — Cruiserweight

Danny Barrios vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. — Super bantamweight

Adrian Rodriguez vs. Dominique Griffin — Super bantamweight

Antonio Nieves vs. Alexandro Santiago — Bantamweight